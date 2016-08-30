Hardy Gallery
‘Faces of a Fish Empire: Portraits by Tom Kutchera’
"Faces of a Fish Empire: Portraits by Tom Kutchera" posthumously collects portraits of Empire Fish Company employees by former owner Tom Kutchera (1932-2016). The exhibition opens with a reception at Portrait Society Gallery (207 E Buffa...
Aug 30, 2016
An Abundance of Art Happenings: June 5 and 6
Each week thethree events discussed in the Art Preview column in the Shepherd 's print edition are winnowed from amore comprehensive list of that week's happenings. This list occasionally consists of upwardsof ten events. The decision concer..
Jun 1, 2014
‘Once Upon a Time’ at the Racine Art Museum
Once upon a time there was a species gripped with the Promethean fire of intellect and imagination. Unlike their fellow animals, these creatures were neither constrained by actuality nor imprisoned in the present. These creatures—let us cal...
May 21, 2014
Seven Keys to Slaughter Peak
For Milwaukee Rep's season finale, and Joseph Hanreddy's final production as the company's artistic director, the Rep spotlights its resident actors in a new adaptation of a classic crime story by Earl Derr Biggers. In the farcical myste
Mar 31, 2010