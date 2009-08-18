Hardy
Poor Hardy!
Too funny - the US Cellular photo thing is now in front of a backdrop of Miller Park. Poor JJ, even his cutout got demoted! more
Aug 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers demote Hardy amid waiver rumors, promote Escobar and fire Bill Castro
I really, really wish I could read up more on this, but my internet at work is so limited.TheBrewers sent JJ Hardy to AAA Nashville, presumably because of hiscurrent slump. If, as it seems, we’ve all but given up on the season,it probably isn’t.. more
Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Oh, JJ
JJ Hardy made two outs in one inning for the 4th time this year. more
Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Hardy, Hart dye their hair to break out of slumps
We all know ballplayers are superstitious, but this is a new one for me - especially from these two...JJ Hardy and Corey Hart went to the SALON yesterday and had their hair dyed black to try to change their mojo.I was in the car for the first two .. more
Apr 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Reports: Brewers lock up Hardy, avoid arribtration
Hardy signs $4.65 million deal By Tom Haudricourt of the Journal Sentinel Jan. 12, 2009 4:52 p.m. | The Brewers haven.. more
Jan 12, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers Update
Winter meetings start today and first on the agenda for Doug Melvin is to meet with Sabathia's people to find out where the Brewers stand. It's been a month since the Brewers made their offer and since then, the lines of communication have been pr.. more
Dec 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Issue of the Week: Confidential Help for Underage Drug and Alcoh
Much has been written lately about drug and alcohol abuse by minors,asthough it was a rec habeas corpus, ,Expresso more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Lombardi: The Only Thing
The Next Act Theatre attempts to capture the life of a legend in its production of Lombard Lombardi: The Only Thing ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rumor Mill?
Oct 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Grand Old Horse Manure
I’m Art Kumbalek and manohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, hard t jawohl; ,Art for Art's Sake more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Point No Point
A man's bloated, naked body is found floating in Lake Pepin at about the same t,Books more
Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Tom Hammer Books
Team gives Svuem glowing recommendations...
There's an article in today's Journal-Sentinel about Brewers' acting manager Dale Sveum that includes this passage:Hall of Famer Robin Yount said Sveum should be given more than 12 games to prove he's the right man for the job."He gets my vote, i.. more
Sep 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Player reactions
One of the most interesting storylines to come out of the firing is the reaction of the players and the insight it's giving us into how the dugout has been. The quotes come from this story on Brewers.com JJ Hardy, for instance, said it took h.. more
Sep 16, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Too much use of CC?
Last night CC Sabathia threw 130 pitches and a complete game and a lot of the Brewer faithful are wondering if Ned Yost is pounding CC into the ground. It's been said that Sabathia should signs of being tired in last year's postseason. He.. more
Aug 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Barcelona Summer (Vicky Cristina Barcelona)
%uFFFD For the fourth in a series of films made outside of his beloved New York, Woody All Vicky Cristina ,Film more
Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Bobble-Head Indignities and NHL Day Dreams
Gettingthe Nod ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more
Jul 7, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports
Injury updates
Jun 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Summer Art
FromMay through August Wisconsin’ssummer art festivals offer unique art exp The Quiltmaker’s Gift ,Art more
May 13, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
April 17 - April 23
Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Tony N Tina’s Wedding ,This Week in Milwaukee Sports more
Apr 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Theatrical Relief
Ladies & Gents ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE