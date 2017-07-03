Harley Davidson Museum
TROG = DIY Custom Cars, Bikes at Harley-Davidson Museum
This summer’s Harley-Davidson Museum exhibition, “The Race of Gentlemen," examines the people as well as the machines they ride. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:27 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts 1 Comments
Wisconsin Veterans Take Annual Trip to Washington D.C.
This year’s Rolling Thunder took 100 Wisconsin bikers on a journey from the Harley-Davidson Museum to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. more
Jun 15, 2017 10:27 AM Anne Siegel A&E Feature
Cream City Goes Green
Milwaukee has become a destination for ecologically concerned tourists with many sustainable buildings and sites. more
May 30, 2017 4:46 PM Michael Popke News Features
Harley Davidson Museum Celebrates Milwaukee Eight Engine
Harley-Davidson fans will get the chance to see the recentlyunveiled Milwaukee-Eight engine as it is delivered to the Harley DavidsonMuseum on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:15 p.m. Harley-Davidson Museum vice president Bill Davidson and Harley.. more
Aug 31, 2016 9:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Five Leap Day Happenings in Milwaukee
February 29th, or Leap Day as it iscolloquially known, only comes around every four years, and because of that is anunfortunate birthday to have. Just ask Jerry Gergich. Since Leap Day is such arare occurrence, why not make the most of it? Here.. more
Feb 19, 2016 4:25 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Race Day: Photos from the Flat Track Comes to the Harley Davidson Museum
Photo Courtesy Dave Reid, Flickr CCThe Harley-Davidson Museum will start kicking up a littledirt on Jan. 22, when Race Day: Photos from the Flat Track , a photoexhibit featuring dozens of images from flat track racing, is unveiled.. more
Jan 19, 2016 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 3-9
Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more
Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Willie G. Davidson Story
A major exhibition at Harley-Davidson Museum on the life and work of designer Willie G. Davidson. more
Jul 7, 2015 9:14 PM David Luhrssen Visual Arts
The Somehow Under-The-Radar Benno's
Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th.. more
Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Get Out and Stretch Your Daddy Long Legs
Ruthie fields a question from a reader whose partner is very interested in “Daddy/Boy” roles, and plugs exciting events including the LGBT Community Center’s 50 and Better Drop In on May 21, the 2015 Shimmy Awards at Frank’s Power Plant ... more
May 19, 2015 9:11 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Mount Mary Students ‘Ignite’ Creativity on CREO Runway
On May 8, Mount Mary University’s Fashion Design program presented the exciting runway show, “Ignite,” as part of the university’s annual CREO event celebrating work by students from the School of Arts & Design. more
May 18, 2015 5:00 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Student-Artists Exhibit Works Around Milwaukee
As the springsemester winds down, students are busier than ever—and not just with essays,exams and excessive carousing. It is also time for students of the arts toexhibit the ripened fruits of their labors. Here are four such student-centricex.. more
May 8, 2015 3:20 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: April 23-29
This week Sufjan Stevens and Neutral Milk Hotel play highly anticipated shows at the Riverside Theater. more
Apr 21, 2015 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Bacon, Beer, and Valentine's Day
Motor Bar and Restaurant in the Harley-Davidson Museum is teaming up withBrenner Brewing Company for a Valentine's Day dinner centered around bacon andbeer. It will feature four courses plus passed appetizers, all paired withbeer. Menu items in.. more
Feb 5, 2015 5:54 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Gallery Night & Day’s Last 2014 Hurrah
In October, trees begin to drift to sleep while zombies awake from theirs. Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly two-day art event, Gallery Night & Day, is also undead and will be holding its final instantiation of 2014 on Oct. 17 (5-9 p.m.) and O... more
Oct 15, 2014 1:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Craft Beer Dinner at Motor
The Harley-Davidson Museum's restaurant, Motor, is teaming up with Central Waters Brewing Company for a craft beer dinner. The event, on Oct. 22, will feature food from Motor's executive chef Kirk Wright paired with Central Waters beer and beer co.. more
Oct 14, 2014 9:03 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Tom Loeser’s Beautiful Kindling
It could have been kindling, but art lovers should be thankful that Tom Loeser’s sculptural furniture and furniture-esque sculptures have not been committed to the flames. A new exhibition, “Tom Loeser: It Could Have Been Kindling,” at t... more
Oct 1, 2014 1:41 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Milwaukee’s seminal outdoor music series often reaches beyond the bounds of the city to bring in nationally touring acts, and this week’s installment features the New more
Aug 27, 2014 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Firm Busts Russian Hackers Who Stole 1.2 Billion Usernames and Passwords
Aug 5, 2014 9:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
How the Bucks Could Change Milwaukee
Being responsible for the entire future of NBA basketball in Milwaukee is a lot to put on the shoulders of even an outstanding young player like Jabari Parker, but, believe it or not, a lot more more
Jul 2, 2014 5:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments