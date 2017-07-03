Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
Aesop Rock Confronts Life after 40
Aesop Rock is well aware there aren’t many rappers over 40-years-old mining new territory. He hopes to buck that trend. Now, with the recent release of his new album, The Impossible Kid, he appears poised to further expand his audience. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:30 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Violent Femmes @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Juggling old and new songs, the Violent Femmes’ Summerfest set was a mixed bag in the best possible sense. more
Jul 8, 2016 9:26 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee 6.23-6.29
Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more
Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jack Spann to Perform at Summerfest
Multi-instrumentalist Jack Spann, most known for his work onthe late legend David Bowie’s final album Blackstar,is hitting the Summerfest stage July 8 in support of his debut solo album Time, Time, Time, Time, Time.The making of Spann’s d.. more
Jun 6, 2016 8:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Harley-Davidson: 110 years on the open road
In 1903, a year of major revolution in transportation, Henry Ford started his motor company and the Wright Brothers got their first airplane off the ground. That year also saw childhood friends Arthur Davidson and more
Aug 30, 2013 1:46 AM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Brother Ali @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
Minneapolis rap powerhouse Rhymesayers Entertainment has built an impressive stable of artists since launching in 1995, but at the same time, the label’s success more
Jul 1, 2013 12:57 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Summerfest Reveals the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse's 2013 Headliners
A couple of weeks after reveal the bulk of its headliners in one big drop, Summerfest has started rolling out stage lineups, so now you can finally find out what night some of these headliners will be playing. This morning the festival revealed it.. more
Apr 25, 2013 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Remembering Glenn Ford
With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more
Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
J. Cole w/ K. Michelle and CJ Hilton
In the Internet-era rap scene, rappers can become big names well before they even release their first albums. Such is the case with J. Cole, the 25-year-old New York rapper who caught the attention of the rap blogosphere through a series of... more
Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran
Persian Visions, Haggerty Museum of Art more
Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
June 25 - July 1
KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Fantasia Barrino
Since winning the third season of “American Idol,” R&Bsuperstar Fantasia Barrino seems to have escaped the curse that haunts many ofthe show’s most promising performers (anyone seen Ruben Studdard or TaylorHicks lately?). There is little doubt th... more
Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee