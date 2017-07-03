RSS

Harley-Davidson Roadhouse

aesoprockbybencolen.jpg.jpe

Aesop Rock is well aware there aren’t many rappers over 40-years-old mining new territory. He hopes to buck that trend. Now, with the recent release of his new album, The Impossible Kid, he appears poised to further expand his audience. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:30 PM Music Feature

femmes1.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Juggling old and new songs, the Violent Femmes’ Summerfest set was a mixed bag in the best possible sense. more

Jul 8, 2016 9:26 AM Concert Reviews

davidbazanpress.jpg.jpe

Summerfest open on Wednesday, June 29 with Selena Gomez as the opening act in the Marcus Amphitheater, but this week our area also offers Summer Soulstice, Garlic Fest, the Cedarburg Strawberry Festival and several other visiting musical ac... more

Jun 21, 2016 4:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

jackspannsummerfest.jpg.jpe

Multi-instrumentalist Jack Spann, most known for his work onthe late legend David Bowie’s final album Blackstar,is hitting the Summerfest stage July 8 in support of his debut solo album Time, Time, Time, Time, Time.The making of Spann’s d.. more

Jun 6, 2016 8:44 PM Around MKE

p52.jpg.jpe

In 1903, a year of major revolution in transportation, Henry Ford started his motor company and the Wright Brothers got their first airplane off the ground. That year also saw childhood friends Arthur Davidson and more

Aug 30, 2013 1:46 AM A&E Feature

dsc_0199.jpg.jpe

Minneapolis rap powerhouse Rhymesayers Entertainment has built an impressive stable of artists since launching in 1995, but at the same time, the label’s success more

Jul 1, 2013 12:57 PM Concert Reviews

mgmt.jpg.jpe

A couple of weeks after reveal the bulk of its headliners in one big drop, Summerfest has started rolling out stage lineups, so now you can finally find out what night some of these headliners will be playing. This morning the festival revealed it.. more

Apr 25, 2013 10:00 AM On Music

With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more

Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12839.jpe

In the Internet-era rap scene, rappers can become big names well before they even release their first albums. Such is the case with J. Cole, the 25-year-old New York rapper who caught the attention of the rap blogosphere through a series of... more

Nov 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9204.jpe

Persian Visions, Haggerty Museum of Art more

Dec 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7004.jpe

KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage2670.jpe

Since winning the third season of “American Idol,” R&Bsuperstar Fantasia Barrino seems to have escaped the curse that haunts many ofthe show’s most promising performers (anyone seen Ruben Studdard or TaylorHicks lately?). There is little doubt th... more

Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES