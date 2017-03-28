RSS

Harley Davidson

Fuel Café’s new Walker’s Point location, co-owner Scott Johnson says, “is all the things that we kind of wished Fuel could be as we got older." more

Mar 28, 2017 3:02 PM Eat/Drink

“Itwas a gift in disguise. An opportunity to reinvent ourselves, our lives and ourlandscape. It was an amazing opportunity to infuse our dreams with our values,and create a vision of a liberated, artistic future. How often in life do youget a.. more

Nov 8, 2016 10:46 PM Around MKE

Harley-Davidson fans will get the chance to see the recentlyunveiled Milwaukee-Eight engine as it is delivered to the Harley DavidsonMuseum on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:15 p.m. Harley-Davidson Museum vice president Bill Davidson and Harley.. more

Aug 31, 2016 9:44 PM Around MKE

Laborfest, a union organizedLabor Day festival, is coming to the Summerfest grounds on Monday, Sept. 5. The celebration begins with aparade from Carl Zeidler Square Wisconsin Union Memorial at 11 a.m. The festivalopens at noon. A cla.. more

Aug 23, 2016 5:39 PM Around MKE

Hogs for Heroes is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that supports mentally and/or physically injured Wisconsin veterans by providing them with Harley-Davidson motorcycles. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:00 PM Expresso

Photo Courtesy Dave Reid, Flickr CCThe Harley-Davidson Museum will start kicking up a littledirt on Jan. 22, when Race Day: Photos from the Flat Track , a photoexhibit featuring dozens of images from flat track racing, is unveiled.. more

Jan 19, 2016 4:11 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reporter Meg Jones will read from her first book, World War II Milwaukee, at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. more

Dec 22, 2015 6:26 PM Books

Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more

Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM This Week in Milwaukee

A while back, I introduced you to an autograph book ofShirley, a young Milwaukee girl who grew up in the 1930s. By an odd stroke of luck, I have anotherautograph book in my collection – also from the 1930s and also belonging to ayoung woman na.. more

Sep 1, 2015 3:05 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

It'sa log, it's a portable fire, it's: TimberTote! I like to share the love for alocal business when I can. Here is one that you may not have heard of yet – butthat you could certainly appreciate on one of your nature outings. Thisingenious li.. more

Jul 8, 2015 2:34 PM Off the Beaten Path

 Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th.. more

Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Brew City Booze

Motor Bar and Restaurant in the Harley-Davidson Museum is teaming up withBrenner Brewing Company for a Valentine's Day dinner centered around bacon andbeer. It will feature four courses plus passed appetizers, all paired withbeer. Menu items in.. more

Feb 5, 2015 5:54 PM Around MKE

Jazz is capableof conjuring a truly remarkable variety of atmospheres and instilling a widearray of moods in its listeners. With Valentines Day quickly approaching, itis an opportune time to recall jazz’s aphrodisiac quality. Here are a few.. more

Jan 22, 2015 1:04 AM Visual Arts

Milwaukee’s seminal outdoor music series often reaches beyond the bounds of the city to bring in nationally touring acts, and this week’s installment features the New more

Aug 27, 2014 3:51 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Toby Keith can be subtle and thoughtful, capable of making palpable very adult and nuanced emotions of longing, loss and regret. That was not, perhaps appropriately, the Toby Keith who played The M,Concert Reviews more

Aug 30, 2013 12:44 PM Concert Reviews

Harley-Davidson released a list of headliners for its 110th anniversary blow-out at the Summerfest grounds Thursday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept.1, and it includes a heavy helping of bands you'd probably expect to play a motorcycle festival, as w.. more

Apr 5, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly klatch with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we anticipate Harley-Davidson's upcoming 110th anniversary party by recalling the epic disappointm.. more

Nov 29, 2012 3:15 PM On Music

Four Thumbs Up: Seeing 11 movies over the 15-day Milwaukee Film Festival, and still wanting more, was a testament to this year’s film selection and diverse programming. B&D highlights included a midnight viewing of wildly funny and... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Around MKE

PrideFest is 25 years old. To honor that, Milwaukee's LGBTQ celebration June 8-10 will welcome back... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

Looks like the city will let Harley-Davidson off the hook for its obligation to build 100,000 square feet of office or commercial space in the Menomonee Valley. As part of its 2005 museum complex... more

Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

