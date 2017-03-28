Harley Davidson
The New Fuel Café is Nothing Like the Original One
Fuel Café’s new Walker’s Point location, co-owner Scott Johnson says, “is all the things that we kind of wished Fuel could be as we got older." more
Mar 28, 2017 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink
From Motorcycles to MOXIE
“Itwas a gift in disguise. An opportunity to reinvent ourselves, our lives and ourlandscape. It was an amazing opportunity to infuse our dreams with our values,and create a vision of a liberated, artistic future. How often in life do youget a.. more
Nov 8, 2016 10:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Harley Davidson Museum Celebrates Milwaukee Eight Engine
Harley-Davidson fans will get the chance to see the recentlyunveiled Milwaukee-Eight engine as it is delivered to the Harley DavidsonMuseum on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7:15 p.m. Harley-Davidson Museum vice president Bill Davidson and Harley.. more
Aug 31, 2016 9:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Labor Day Festival Coming to Summerfest Grounds
Laborfest, a union organizedLabor Day festival, is coming to the Summerfest grounds on Monday, Sept. 5. The celebration begins with aparade from Carl Zeidler Square Wisconsin Union Memorial at 11 a.m. The festivalopens at noon. A cla.. more
Aug 23, 2016 5:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: Hogs for Heroes Volunteers and Veterans
Hogs for Heroes is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit that supports mentally and/or physically injured Wisconsin veterans by providing them with Harley-Davidson motorcycles. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Expresso
Race Day: Photos from the Flat Track Comes to the Harley Davidson Museum
Photo Courtesy Dave Reid, Flickr CCThe Harley-Davidson Museum will start kicking up a littledirt on Jan. 22, when Race Day: Photos from the Flat Track , a photoexhibit featuring dozens of images from flat track racing, is unveiled.. more
Jan 19, 2016 4:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Meg Jones examines ‘World War II Milwaukee’
Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reporter Meg Jones will read from her first book, World War II Milwaukee, at Boswell Book Co. at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. more
Dec 22, 2015 6:26 PM David Luhrssen Books
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 3-9
Milwaukee goes all in this Labor Day weekend, celebrating with motorcycles, BBQ, art, music and dogs. more
Sep 1, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dear Shirley, Part 2
A while back, I introduced you to an autograph book ofShirley, a young Milwaukee girl who grew up in the 1930s. By an odd stroke of luck, I have anotherautograph book in my collection – also from the 1930s and also belonging to ayoung woman na.. more
Sep 1, 2015 3:05 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
TimberTote Makes Camping Easier
It'sa log, it's a portable fire, it's: TimberTote! I like to share the love for alocal business when I can. Here is one that you may not have heard of yet – butthat you could certainly appreciate on one of your nature outings. Thisingenious li.. more
Jul 8, 2015 2:34 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
The Somehow Under-The-Radar Benno's
Benno's is a sleeper of a beer bar on Greenfield Ave. inWest Allis. If you're a beer lover, you may have heard of it or even beenthere, but I find most people aren't familiar with it, even though it's beenaround since 1980.The big draw is th.. more
Jun 19, 2015 2:49 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Bacon, Beer, and Valentine's Day
Motor Bar and Restaurant in the Harley-Davidson Museum is teaming up withBrenner Brewing Company for a Valentine's Day dinner centered around bacon andbeer. It will feature four courses plus passed appetizers, all paired withbeer. Menu items in.. more
Feb 5, 2015 5:54 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Jazz Prime Valentine @ Riverwest's Jazz Gallery
Jazz is capableof conjuring a truly remarkable variety of atmospheres and instilling a widearray of moods in its listeners. With Valentines Day quickly approaching, itis an opportune time to recall jazz’s aphrodisiac quality. Here are a few.. more
Jan 22, 2015 1:04 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 28-Sept. 3
Milwaukee’s seminal outdoor music series often reaches beyond the bounds of the city to bring in nationally touring acts, and this week’s installment features the New more
Aug 27, 2014 3:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Toby Keith @ Marcus Amphitheater
Toby Keith can be subtle and thoughtful, capable of making palpable very adult and nuanced emotions of longing, loss and regret. That was not, perhaps appropriately, the Toby Keith who played The M,Concert Reviews more
Aug 30, 2013 12:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Harley-Davidson Announces 110th Anniversary Headliners
Harley-Davidson released a list of headliners for its 110th anniversary blow-out at the Summerfest grounds Thursday, Aug. 29 through Sunday, Sept.1, and it includes a heavy helping of bands you'd probably expect to play a motorcycle festival, as w.. more
Apr 5, 2013 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Harley's Party, Buying Local and Year-End Lists
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's near-weekly klatch with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we anticipate Harley-Davidson's upcoming 110th anniversary party by recalling the epic disappointm.. more
Nov 29, 2012 3:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Four Thumbs Up: Seeing 11 movies over the 15-day Milwaukee Film Festival, and still wanting more, was a testament to this year’s film selection and diverse programming. B&D highlights included a midnight viewing of wildly funny and... more
Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Twenty-Five Years of Pride
PrideFest is 25 years old. To honor that, Milwaukee's LGBTQ celebration June 8-10 will welcome back... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 2 Comments
Breakthrough on Stalled Harley-Davidson Development?
Looks like the city will let Harley-Davidson off the hook for its obligation to build 100,000 square feet of office or commercial space in the Menomonee Valley. As part of its 2005 museum complex... more
Sep 7, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments