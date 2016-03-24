Harley
Auditions for Beauty and the Beast in Hartford
This coming July, Hartford Players will be staging a production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The beloved musical from the far-off, mystical era of the early ’90s will be staged Jul. 15 - 23. Auditions are being held this weekend at th.. more
Mar 24, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Growing Complaints About Scott Walker’s Never-Ending Campaign
Feb 12, 2015 9:02 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 23 Comments
'Othello' on a Harley at Milwaukee Rep
The tragedy Othello is the most urgently humanistic of Shakespeare's great plays—more tightly constructed than Hamlet, more carefully motivated than Macbeth, more urgent if less spaciously tragic than King Lear, but with a resistance... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Steve Spice Theater
Meadowbrook Haunted Cornfield 2010
The creepy Cornfield (2970 Mile View Rd., West Bend) opens on Friday, September 24 and stays open until Sunday, October 31. The Haunted Night time Adventure on Friday and Saturday Nights is the best, most intense time to go! You can enjoya ... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Sophisticated New Music on ‘Portraits & Elegies’
The fantastic new CD Portraits & Elegies (Innova), recorded by violinist Frank Almond and pianist Brian Zeger, explores the lyrical side of contemporary American music. Philip Lasser’s unashamed love of French music is apparent in the lovel... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Harley signs sponsorship deal with the Brewers
Tuesday, September 2, 2008 - 11:00 AM CDT Brewers, Harley sign major sponsorship deal The Business Journal of Milwaukee - by Mark KassHarley-Davidson Inc. has signed a major new sponsorship deal with the Milwaukee Brewers that will include.. more
Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
More Cardinals drama
Tensions have been high between the Brewers and Cardinals for 2 seasons now and I think most of us can't really understand why. The Cards really aren't our biggest rival and until this year, the Cards really haven't had anything to fear from us.Th.. more
Aug 28, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Willie Nelson
Stardust ,CD Reviews more
Aug 4, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
In Sports, Moderation and Perspective Are Key
Everything inmoderation. The way we eat, drink, and even consume sports.It’s Maxim ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more
Jul 1, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports 1 Comments
Short Orders
Graceland ,Dining Out more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Shepherd Express Announces Exclusive Partnership with Summer
Shepherd Express Announces ExclusivePartnership with Summer ,About more
Mar 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff z Archive
Boris Doris
Festive political hopefuls included Rebecca Dallet, running for Milwaukee County Circuit C Guys on Ice ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 2 Comments
Oak Creek Coal Plant’s Expansion in Limbo
Nevertheless, We Energies is continuing to build it and, what’s more, it wants its Shepherd ,News Features more
Dec 31, 2007 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments