The Harp
Patios Built for Summer Drinking
The Shepherd Express Patio Guide 2017 more
May 30, 2017 1:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Where to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Milwaukee
Here are some of the parties, drink specials and live music going on at area bars on March 17. more
Mar 15, 2017 1:37 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
Amelia Romano: New Perspectives
The harp is seldom heard in contemporary rock or pop, but the instrument casts a bewitching spell over Amelia Romano’s debut album, New Perspectives, a fresh take on an ancient instrument. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:49 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
10 Great Irish Pubs for St. Patrick's Day
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day—survey of 10 great Irish pubs in the Milwaukee area. more
Mar 7, 2017 12:40 AM Lacey Muszynski Spring Drink Guide
A New 'PaddleTavern' Will Hit the Milwaukee River this May
In case you were under the impression that there were nomore available options for Milwaukeeans to drink beer, Milwaukee-native RedmondTuttle and Ryan Jaeger, who created a similar service in Minnesota, havecreated the PaddleTavern. Imag.. more
Jan 27, 2017 9:52 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Best Outdoor Drinking Spots in Milwaukee
With temperatures finally starting to heat up it’s theperfect time to take your drinking outdoors, and Milwaukee has some of the bestspots to do just that. We have everything from rooftop patios to picturesqueviews of the Milwaukee River. Here’.. more
Jun 23, 2015 5:20 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Rhema Love
Where do youdraw inspiration for your personal style?I drawinspiration from my personality. As a woman wearing many hats from dancer,actress, model, entrepreneur, leader; my style has a large variety that Ican play with and it always complimen.. more
Jul 19, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Media That Gets It Right
We spend a lot of time on The Disclaimer—WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I—taking local media to task for goofy antics or irresponsible reporting. For this week's show, .. more
Sep 5, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
MSO's 'Swan Lake' Ripples With Beauty
Parts of Tchaikovsky's score for Swan Lake are so overly familiar that I admit I went into the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's performance last Friday evening with some dread. But as the substantial “selections from” unfolded... more
Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Early Music Now Visits 14th-Century Italy
Where else would one hear a concert of music from 14th-century Italy except at Early Music Now (EMN)? At the Cathedral of All Saints on Saturday, guest artists Margriet Tindemans and Shira Kammen played vielle (a forerunner of the violin)..... more
Feb 21, 2012 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Other Irish Pubs/Restaurants
Other Irish Pubs/Restaurants, County Clare Irish Inn, Mo's Irish Pub, Mulligan's Irish Pub & Grill, The Harp, more
Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Polar Bear Plunge
In the city’s boldest New Year’s tradition, every year hundreds of weather-defying swimmers head to Bradford Beach for the Polar Bear Plunge. They’ll be jumping into Lake Michigan at noon, but the organizers suggest you get there more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wicked
The touring production of the hit Broadway musical Wicked is an especially large one, bringing with it 450,000 pounds of equipment and a company of 55 people. The personnel include cast, production managers, stagehands and other more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Joanna Newsom (4/2)
Harpist and song-writer, Joanna Newsom will be performing at the Pabst on Fr,Sponsored Events more
Apr 2, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Short Orders (The Harp)
Oneof Milwaukee’s classic Irish pubs, The Harp (113 E. Juneau Ave.), has anew owner: restaurateur R.C. Schmidt, who also owns the Trinity ThreeIrish Pubs just a block to the east. The Harp has unde,Dining Out more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Halloween Shows
Halloween is probably the most theatrical of the holidays. More costumes are bought this time of year than any other. People go off to parties in character. And countless people all over the country who wouldn't normally consider themselves theate.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater