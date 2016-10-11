RSS

Harper Lee

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird has nestled itself into contemporary American consciousness for a variety of reasons. It’s one of those pieces of literature that we can point to as one of this nation’s most important contributions to modern li.. more

Oct 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Marquette Theatre’s production of Harper Lee’s classic, To Kill a Mockingbird, is timely, and this team of student actors tells it carefully and consciously. more

Nov 17, 2015 10:39 PM Theater

blogimage17646.jpe

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Next Act Theatre's production of Morris Panych's Vigil is a work of art. The darkly comic story of a man waiting for his aunt to die requires a precise balance that director Mary MacDonald Kerr and company execute quite well... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Sisters Rosensweig, much like its titular siblings, holds varying traits and attitudes, at times at odds with one another. Off the Wall Theatre's current production of the Wendy Wasserstein Broadway hit tries its best, and at times succ... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

This Christmas starting at 8pm, the Wherehouse and Hot Water (818 S. Water St.) are hosting a "Naughty & Nice" Christmas Party. Any and all women that wear a red dress will earn free admittance to the party. There will be a special appearan... more

Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES