Harris
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Emmylou Harris, Patty Griffin, Shawn Colvin and Buddy Miller
Four folk and country icons team up for what promises to be a very informal collaborative Guys on Ice ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Breaking News: Al Harris Done for Season
This seemed like the likely outcome, but it still hurts to hear - the freak play that happened far from the action late in Sunday afternoon's game has resulted in an injury that will keep Al Harris from playing the rest of the season. No more news.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports