RSS

Harrison Ford

bladerunner2049.jpg

Oct 3, 2017 2:20 PM Film Clips

film_starwars_a.jpg.jpe

The hype surrounding Episode VII of the Star Wars saga is deafening and the enthusiasm is genuine, the anticipation for Star Wars: The Force Awakens dwarfing even the films of the Harry Potter franchise. But the good news is that Writer-Dir... more

Dec 22, 2015 7:35 PM Film Reviews

filmclips_theageofadaline.jpg.jpe

Â© Lionsgate Photo Credit: Diyah Pera

In 'The Age of Adaline,' 90 years have passed since a freak accident that halted the aging process for 29-year-old Adaline (Blake Lively). more

Apr 23, 2015 2:30 PM Film Clips

Leopold von Sacher-Masoch’s novella gave us a word for masochism and inspired the Velvet Underground and Roman Polanski’s film about a theatrical production of Venus in Fur gone awry. Mathieu Amalric is the harassed director and Emmanuelle ... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:56 PM Home Movies

Loosely based on actual events, this retelling of the Abscam sting of the 1970s is narrated by con man Irving Rosenfeld (Christian Bale) and his girlfriend Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams). She overlooks Irving’s marriage to unstable Rosalyn (Jen... more

Dec 16, 2013 6:28 PM Film Clips

In the near future, pubescent Andrew “Ender” Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:22 AM Film Clips

film1.jpg.jpe

When Jackie Robinson crossed the color line at Ebbets Field in 1947, many Americans weren’t ready to see a black man play ball in the same league as white men. Seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against legal more

Apr 9, 2013 11:51 PM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES