Harry Cherkinian

in Ayad Akhtar's Disgraced at the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, politics and religion—and how they define our identities—become unwelcome courses that upset and inevitably change the lives of the two couples sitting at the table.more
The storyline gets lost in all the eclectic fusion of jazz, gospel, blues and hip-hop wrapped up in West African rhythms in Skylight Music Theatre’s Crowns, but the piece delivers all the “hattitude” and vocal talent you could want. more
“I’m baaack!” intoned the ghost of Liberace with his trademark showy flash and never-ending smile as he took the stage at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last weekend in Liberace! The audience is already laughing. It’s Liberace! And who bette...more
With the strains of U2’s “New Year’s Day” in the background, Tim (Jonathan Wainwright) and Jane (Laura Gray) end up alone together at their friend’s New Year’s Eve party. Set in contemporary Ireland, the two have little in common. But th...more
Take one has-been country music star, then shake and stir up with his new perky, chirpy singing partner (all of six weeks) and you have the side splittin’ comedic concoction called The Doyle & Debbie Show. This high-energy parody of “old sc...more
Head on over to the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Stackner Cabaret and you’ll find that the joint is really jumpin’ given the excellent production of Ain’t Mishbehavin’ currently shakin’ the raftersmore
“People come home when something like this happens,” says family matriarch Martha in the Midwest premiere of Wisconsin playwright Lori Matthews’ October, Before I was Born. Martha is speaking in light of a catastrophic explosion at the l...more
An old man and old woman live in lonely isolation on an island. They have invited “imaginary guests” to their ramshackle home and frantically put out more and more chairs as the “guests” arrive. They are “all” awaiting the arrival ...more
In Steven Dietz’s intimate comedy Shooting Star, two former lovers cross paths years later in an airport. Stranded by a snowstorm, the still free-spirited Elena (Anita Domnitz) and the now suit-and-tie guy Reed (Jaime Jastrab) try to find t...more
What is most likely to become legend? Our personal memories? The latest tabloid headlines? Or the possibility that those who are larger than life are no different than the rest of us? In fact, they may very well be far more wounded than we—...more
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns once again during the holidays, reminding us of what the spirit of the season is all about. But unlike our winter’s accompanying cold and ice, this current Milwaukee more
In Burying the Bones at In Tandem Theatre, an apolitical housewife living in post apartheid South Africa tries to find out what happened to her husband who’s been missing for the past two years. His ghost haunts her repeatedly now, asking h...more
Florence Foster Jenkins has been delightfully brought back to the stage in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Souvenir—Stephen Temperley’s charming, hilarious and at times touching recreation of this one-of-a-kind entertainment phenomenon.more
Kudos to actors Nathan Marinan and J. Keegan Siebken, whose mastery and clever voicing of their multiple hand puppets were just as fun to watch as the live actors in In Tandem Theatre’s production of Carnival.more
In Annie Baker’s play Circle Mirror Transformation, currently staged by All In Productions, art not only imitates life, it transforms it in ways unseen, changing the lives of those reflected back through that art, and with unforeseen conseq...more
Tennessee Williams’ classic The Glass Menagerie is given a bare-bones production by The Company of Strangers. It’s directed by Jessica L. Sosnoski and runs through March 4 at The Underground Collaborative.more
Samuel D. Hunter’s intimate, 90-minute, no-intermission drama The Few opened last weekend at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. It’s a beautifully wrought, stark and poignant reminder of the ever-constant need for human contact.more
Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ...more
This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p...more
Thanks to the multi-faceted talents of actor Anthony Crivello (himself a Milwaukee native and Marquette alum), we learn much about Al McGuire, the man and the coach, over the course of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of McGuire...more
A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd...more
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o...more