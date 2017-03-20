RSS

Harry Cherkinian

Harry Cherkinian is an award-winning writer and reviewer in the arts and entertainment field, specializing in music and theater. He has written for a number of publications and websites, including The Chicago Tribune, Chicago Theater Beat, The Onion, Wisconsin Trails, Milwaukee Magazine, Milwaukee Journal, Milwaukee Sentinel and The Business Journal, among others.

He has created courses, lectured and taught writing, publishing and arts criticism extensively at a number of area colleges and universities. 

Read more of his arts and entertainment coverage and reviews of current and  upcoming concerts and productions at writervana.com

pawskylightbymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

For those theatergoers who can never get enough of Beauty and the Beast (and that includes the new live action version), there's a new "live action" production in town. more

Mar 20, 2017 9:58 AM Theater

disgracedmrt.jpg.jpe

in Ayad Akhtar's Disgraced at the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, politics and religion—and how they define our identities—become unwelcome courses that upset and inevitably change the lives of the two couples sitting at the table. more

Jan 23, 2017 10:56 AM Theater

boulevardtheatrestreetcar.jpg.jpe

Boulevard Theatre continues its always original artistic journey throughout the city, this time collaborating with the Plymouth Chorale at the Plymouth Church on Milwaukee's east side. more

Oct 24, 2016 1:38 PM Theater

theatrereview_skylight_a_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Mark Frohna

The storyline gets lost in all the eclectic fusion of jazz, gospel, blues and hip-hop wrapped up in West African rhythms in Skylight Music Theatre’s Crowns, but the piece delivers all the “hattitude” and vocal talent you could want. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:46 PM Theater

christmas.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Harry Cherkinian reviews Milwaukee Rep's 'Christmas Carol.' more

Dec 7, 2015 4:07 PM Theater

theatrereview_acacia_(bylauraheise).jpg.jpe

In Acacia Theatre’s production of Mark St. Germain’s cleverly written play, Freud’s Last Session, Sigmund Freud and C.S. Lewis argue about God. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:02 PM Theater

theatrereview_dreamgirls_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater launched its season last weekend by conjuring up a dazzling dream of a production, Dreamgirls, the successful Broadway musical now delighting Milwaukee audiences. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:57 PM Theater

theatrereview_rep_a_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow

“I’m baaack!” intoned the ghost of Liberace with his trademark showy flash and never-ending smile as he took the stage at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret last weekend in Liberace! The audience is already laughing. It’s Liberace! And who bette... more

Nov 12, 2014 9:42 PM Theater

rep.jpg.jpe

Time flies by—literally—in the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s 61st season opening production of The Color Purple, based on the widely acclaimed novel by Alice Walker more

Oct 1, 2014 3:12 PM Theater

mct.jpg.jpe

With the strains of U2’s “New Year’s Day” in the background, Tim (Jonathan Wainwright) and Jane (Laura Gray) end up alone together at their friend’s New Year’s Eve party. Set in contemporary Ireland, the two have little in common. But th... more

Sep 23, 2014 12:26 AM Theater

theaterrev.jpg.jpe

Take one has-been country music star, then shake and stir up with his new perky, chirpy singing partner (all of six weeks) and you have the side splittin’ comedic concoction called The Doyle & Debbie Show. This high-energy parody of “old sc... more

Sep 11, 2014 3:55 PM Theater

rep.jpg.jpe

Head on over to the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Stackner Cabaret and you’ll find that the joint is really jumpin’ given the excellent production of Ain’t Mishbehavin’ currently shakin’ the rafters more

Mar 19, 2014 5:41 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

“People come home when something like this happens,” says family matriarch Martha in the Midwest premiere of Wisconsin playwright Lori Matthews’ October, Before I was Born. Martha is speaking in light of a catastrophic explosion at the l... more

Feb 26, 2014 2:46 AM Theater

An old man and old woman live in lonely isolation on an island. They have invited “imaginary guests” to their ramshackle home and frantically put out more and more chairs as the “guests” arrive. They are “all” awaiting the arrival ... more

Feb 13, 2014 3:19 AM Theater

In Steven Dietz’s intimate comedy Shooting Star, two former lovers cross paths years later in an airport. Stranded by a snowstorm, the still free-spirited Elena (Anita Domnitz) and the now suit-and-tie guy Reed (Jaime Jastrab) try to find t... more

Feb 13, 2014 3:17 AM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

What is most likely to become legend? Our personal memories? The latest tabloid headlines? Or the possibility that those who are larger than life are no different than the rest of us? In fact, they may very well be far more wounded than we—... more

Jan 17, 2014 2:49 AM Theater

skylight.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre continues to reach for higher creative heights with its stunning and innovative production of Les Misérables. Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel more

Dec 4, 2013 12:30 AM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns once again during the holidays, reminding us of what the spirit of the season is all about. But unlike our winter’s accompanying cold and ice, this current Milwaukee more

Dec 4, 2013 12:22 AM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

It’s the ’60s and a crooner boy band—The Plaids—are on their way to their first big show. However, fate has a strange way of intervening when a school bus full of more

Nov 6, 2013 2:33 AM Theater

In Burying the Bones at In Tandem Theatre, an apolitical housewife living in post apartheid South Africa tries to find out what happened to her husband who’s been missing for the past two years. His ghost haunts her repeatedly now, asking h... more

Oct 8, 2013 12:32 AM Theater

NextActByRossZentner.jpg

Photo credit: Ross Zentner

Playwright Lauren Gunderson really did her homework given what could be a difficult topic: the founding of modern astronomy. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:11 PM Theater

inreview_rep_b_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater rolled the dice last weekend and came up a big winner with its spectacular production of the classic 1940s New York underworld musical, Guys & Dolls. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Theater

souvenirbymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

Florence Foster Jenkins has been delightfully brought back to the stage in the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Souvenir—Stephen Temperley’s charming, hilarious and at times touching recreation of this one-of-a-kind entertainment phenomenon. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:54 PM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s solid staging of Deathtrap only underscores the fun in being frightened and outwitted just when we think we know what’s going on. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:36 PM Theater

acaciabylauraheise.jpg.jpe

In Acacia Theatre’s production of This Other Love, written by Patty McCarty, social activist and Catholic Worker newspaper founder Dorothy Day is torn between human and spiritual love. more

Jul 18, 2017 12:37 PM Theater 1 Comments

byjeeves.jpg.jpe

Windfall Theatre’s By Jeeves is charming, delightful and funny. more

May 9, 2017 2:34 PM Theater

inreview_intandem_a_bytanyadhein.jpg.jpe

Kudos to actors Nathan Marinan and J. Keegan Siebken, whose mastery and clever voicing of their multiple hand puppets were just as fun to watch as the live actors in In Tandem Theatre’s production of Carnival. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:01 PM Theater

allinproductions.jpg.jpe

In Annie Baker’s play Circle Mirror Transformation, currently staged by All In Productions, art not only imitates life, it transforms it in ways unseen, changing the lives of those reflected back through that art, and with unforeseen conseq... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Theater

inreviewrepcourtesyoffrankferranteproductions.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s An Evening With Groucho is a heartfelt tribute to one of the 20th century’s greatest comedians. more

Mar 28, 2017 4:01 PM Theater

pawskylightbymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

16832139_1522922997720836_5144803411253931457_n.jpg.jpe

Tennessee Williams’ classic The Glass Menagerie is given a bare-bones production by The Company of Strangers. It’s directed by Jessica L. Sosnoski and runs through March 4 at The Underground Collaborative. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:14 PM Theater

mctbypaul ruffolo).jpg.jpe

Samuel D. Hunter’s intimate, 90-minute, no-intermission drama The Few opened last weekend at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. It’s a beautifully wrought, stark and poignant reminder of the ever-constant need for human contact. more

Feb 28, 2017 1:55 PM Theater

inreview_firststage_a_bypaulruffolophotography.jpg.jpe

Robin Hood and his band of merry men and women get in plenty of laughs along with the requisite swashbuckling, bravery and heroism in First Stage’s world premiere, and while the good guys do battle with the bad guys in this production, the ... more

Feb 21, 2017 4:21 PM Theater

inreview_skylight_a_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Theater

mcguirebymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

Thanks to the multi-faceted talents of actor Anthony Crivello (himself a Milwaukee native and Marquette alum), we learn much about Al McGuire, the man and the coach, over the course of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of McGuire... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:00 PM Theater

disgracedmrt.jpg.jpe

inreview_rep_acc_a_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

A newfound interactive levity helps to balance the Milwaukee Rep’s new A Christmas Carol as director Mark Clements has made the darkness visible and menacing and the spaces small and confining; it all works wonderfully amid the sets by Todd... more

Dec 6, 2016 4:51 PM Theater

inreview_firststage_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Theater

inreview_rep_a_bymichaelbrosilow.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents The Foreigner, which debuted on its stage 33 years ago, through Dec. 18. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:08 PM Theater

lauraingallswilderlauraheise.jpg.jpe

Acacia Theatre presents A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas at Concordia University’s Todd Wehr Auditorium through Nov. 20. more

Nov 15, 2016 3:37 PM Theater

