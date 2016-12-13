RSS

Harry Potter

Harry Potter gets the orchestral treatment while a new Milwaukee super group makes its live debut. more

Dec 13, 2016 2:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This summer, a new play opens in London’s West End that tells the story of Harry Potter 19 years after the end of Harry Potter and the Dealthly Hallows. Life seems eerily ordinary until Harry’s youngest son, Albus, is forced to bear the wei... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:21 PM Books

The hype surrounding Episode VII of the Star Wars saga is deafening and the enthusiasm is genuine, the anticipation for Star Wars: The Force Awakens dwarfing even the films of the Harry Potter franchise. But the good news is that Writer-Dir... more

Dec 22, 2015 7:35 PM Film Reviews

The narrow road winds through bleak country, devoid of life for many miles save the squawking sea gulls overhead... more

Feb 7, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

J.K. Rowling was a single mother on the dole as she tapped away at the sprawling epic that had periodically occupied the spare hours of her life. Her success is the stuff of dreams, the material for movies and made to order for the Lifetime Chan.. more

Nov 9, 2011 2:13 PM I Hate Hollywood

Following his two-decade journey from The Wallflowers to record-store discount bins everywhere, Jakob Dylan has quietly reinvented himself over two solo albums in the vain of Nebraska-era Bruce Springsteen. 2008’s Seeing Things painted the ... more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

It wouldn’t be a state fair without a hearty dose of hard-rock, and this bill split between Jackyl, Dokken and Slaughter dishes out the heavy stuff in spades. Co-headliners Jackyl can safely be called one of the oddest acts the genre has ev... more

Aug 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

