Hart Gunther
Stream Yo-Dot's Surprise-Laden EP, "A Winter's Ration"
For a rapper who introduced himself as an easy-to-pigeonhole hard-head with a clear reverence for tough, '90s, New York-style rap, Milwaukee's Yo-Dot has spent the last few years doling out surprises. His last couple of albums, 2012's Red Mist and.. more
Jan 23, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
For Prophetic, a New City and a New Approach
It’ll probably surprise a few people to learn that Milwaukee’s most visible rapper no longer lives in Milwaukee. After a half decade of constant gigging around the city, where he performed at seemingly every major venue, festival more
May 14, 2013 5:45 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Stream the Entrancing New Prophetic Single "Steady Chasin'"
Milwaukee rapper Prophetic looked outside of his regular circle of local producers for his latest track, "Steady Chasin'," the second song he's teasing from a new album planned for early next year, teaming instead with Miami producer Hart Gunther... more
Nov 8, 2012 7:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rogues Gone Wild
"I am in control here in the White House."—Secretary of State Alexander Haig, 1981Ah, the good old days when even a big shot like Gen. Al Haig could get in trouble for such mavericky declarations that defy basic constitutional precedents. more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Milwaukee's Best Radio Personality
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009