Hart Park
B93.3 to Host Bark ‘N Brew at Hart Park
B93.3 andSchlossmann Subaru City are teaming up on “Bark ‘N Brew," a two-day event aimedat dog owners and beer enthusiasts Aug. 26-27 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Hart Park(7300 W. Chestnut St., Wauwatosa). Bark ‘N Brew’s entertainment in.. more
Aug 24, 2017 10:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Ganymede's Casually Dreamy Midsummer Night
Hart Park has a relaxed and sleepy spaciousness about it. The sun hangs low in the sky outside the stage of the Rotary Pavilion. Various gnomes in long, white beards and pointy, red hats mill about the area in anticipation of The Ganymede Ense.. more
Jun 25, 2016 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
All-Woman Midsummer Night in the Park
With the weather generally getting favorable outside, outdoor Shakespeare is in full swing for the season. There was a production brought to Lake Park last weekend already. classical theatre troupe comprised solely of women, The Ganymede En.. more
Jun 7, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sultry Summer Soirées
Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wants to take up writing and plugs exciting events like Project Q’s fundraiser at Kasana on June 25, Rock the Park at Hart Park on June 27 and movie night at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center on... more
Jun 22, 2015 9:35 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Three Stack Shack Serves Savory Southern Comfort
Celebrated as Wauwatosa’s pioneer food truck, Three Stack Shack has reintroduced “real BBQ” to an area in serious need of some savory Southern comfort. Serving up Carolina pulled-pork sandwiches, generously cut St. Louis smoked ribs and ... more
Apr 21, 2014 3:45 PM Emily Patti Dining Preview
Is ElBaradei a Bad Guy?
To his fellow Egyptians and to most observers across the world, Mohamed ElBaradei more
Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 5 Comments
John McLaughlin Honors Coltrane’s Music and Spirituality
If John Coltrane is the leading voice in jazz, then John McLaughlin is part of a large chorus of musicians singing his praises through emulation and homage. But the English-born jazz-fusion guitarist, who leapt on to the scene in the 1970s ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
News of the Weird
When David Winkelman, 48, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in Davenport, Iowa, in September, he was still sporting "The Tattoo." In late 2000, Winkelman, reacting to a radio "contest," had his forehead inked with the logo of radio more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE