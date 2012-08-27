Hart
Hart tells Brewers he wants to spend career in Milwaukee
Apparently the trade rumors that surfaced with Corey Hart's name this trade deadline left Corey worried he'd be shipped somehwere else, so he took the initiative and had his agent tell Doug Melvin and the Brewers that he wants to stay a Brewer for.. more
Aug 27, 2012 1:42 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Corey Hart to have knee surgery
Corey Hart has a meniscus tear in his right knee that will require surgery and will be out 3-4 weeks. That covers most of Spring Training and it would seem that he will start the season on the Disabled List. This is the second straight season tha.. more
Mar 4, 2012 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
What the Brewers are asking for Hart
From MLBTradeRumors.com via Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle the Brewers asked for either Madison Bumgarner or Jonathan Sanchez in exchange for Hart.Both are young pitchers under team control for some years.The Brewers faced each of.. more
Jul 14, 2010 4:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Hart, Braun, Gallardo named All-Stars
Despite not being on the ballot, Corey Hart, who leads the league in many offensive categories, made the player vote and due to injury to fan-voted Jason Heyward of the Braves, may be in line to start the All-Star Game next to Ryan Braun. Braun .. more
Jul 4, 2010 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Who Are These Brewers?
Things I never thought I'd see this season but happened at Miller Park tonight:*An intentional walk to Jason Kendall (hitting .173) to get to Craig Counsell (hitting .250)*Jorge Julio having a 1-2-3, 14 pitch (10 for strikes) and one strikeout inn.. more
Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Top Of The Order
Rickie Weeks and Corey Hart haven't been known as the power of thisteam, but the 1-2-3 spots in our order have gone on a tear recently.Over the past four games, in just over a third of the team's at-bats, Rickie, Corey and Braun have combined for.. more
Apr 28, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Hardy, Hart dye their hair to break out of slumps
We all know ballplayers are superstitious, but this is a new one for me - especially from these two...JJ Hardy and Corey Hart went to the SALON yesterday and had their hair dyed black to try to change their mojo.I was in the car for the first two .. more
Apr 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Stats to back up my rants
Since September 6th, Corey Hart's stats: Batting Average: .132 On Base Percentage: .159 Slugging Percentage: .197 On Base Plus Slugging: .356 Of course, the most shocking numbers are for Rickie Weeks. Sure, his botched routine play at.. more
Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Oh Corey
It's late, I've been all over town looking for Packers gear and I have a long 2 days to come, but I was just reading over at Brewer Fan and poster cracklins has coined the best term for Corey Hart's at bats:premature e-bat-ulationClassic.Also, whi.. more
Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Bench Corey Hart
After Hart's inning ending groud-into-double-play (GIDP) is there any excuse Sveum can give to justify Corey not only being in the lineup but batting 6th? Anyone who was driving home from work, as I was, and listening to the radio - did you h.. more
Oct 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Brewers complaints
I wrote this yesterday and forgot to post it, so the stat's don't include yesterday's game... This series has been the most frustrating of the season (Or maybe tied with the Boston series). I think they're very similar series. Our defense.. more
Aug 1, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
It's Corey Hart's Turn (Vote)
Last chance to vote another Brewer onto the All-Star team! Vote Corey Hart Now. Corey Hart has taken an early lead in the secondary voting to gain a roster spot on the NL All-Star team. The Brewers are running an campaign to give Corey a cha.. more
Jul 8, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE