Hartford Players
Beauty & the Beast in Hartford
It was a French fairy tale. Then it was a Jean Cocteau movie. Then it was a big hit with Disney. (I might be glossing over some history, but this is “a tale as old as time.”) This summer the Alan Menken musical theater adaptation of the classic.. more
Jul 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Forever Plaid at the Schauer Arts & Activities Center
The Hartford Players brings the popular contemporary musical Forever Plaid to the Schauer Arts & Activities Center in January. The production has Jim Gottfried, Ben Funk, Tim Dondlinger and Matthew Beier starring as the fictitious 1950s vocal quar.. more
Dec 28, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Michael Pollan
He’s not a celebrity chef, but few names in food circles carry more weight than Michael Pollan’s. Over a series of four best-selling books, the journalist and food activist has examined the sad state of the American diet and the more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Feufollet
Most of us expect certain things from Cajun music since its resurgence in the ’80s, and Feufollet is happy to deliver the hot-tempo party sound on a few tracks of En Couleurs. But most of the CD by the francophone Louisiana band is a surpri... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Wake Me When I'm Dead In Hartford
In what seems like an interesting blend of different styles . . . The Hartford Players opens its dinner theatre production of Wake Me When I’m Dead. Sort of a cross between the popular interactive comedy Finnegan’s Wake and a traditional murd.. more
Feb 23, 2010 12:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Just Say Yes
Once there was a loan officer who said no to every application for money. If the story had Yes Man ,Film more
Dec 22, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews