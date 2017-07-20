Hartland
Milwaukee Polo Club Adds an Approachable Touch to ‘The Sport of Kings’
It’s fascinating to follow a cultural staple such as aparticular sport as it winds its way from place to place throughout history. Inthe present context, for example, we have the sport of polo; not thewater-borne version but the horseback .. more
Jul 20, 2017 3:56 PM John Jahn Around MKE
Free Readthrough of a New Blind Date Comedy
Shaun Kempf has written a new comedy called Blind Dating at Happy Hour. (Really who wouldn’t want to see a comedy called Blind Dating at Happy Hour? ) The premise has a lonely accountant meeting the woman of his dreams online. He agrees to me.. more
Sep 28, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Urinetown In Hartland
It might be the only musical every to be inspired by a pay toilet. It’s one of those haunting pieces of musical theatre that manages to be both weirdly disturbing and really funny at the same time. Greg Kotis and Mark Hollmann’s dystopian .. more
May 5, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for Murder
Early in a month populated by a couple of different murder mystery shows in the greater Milwaukee area, Hartland’s Lake Country Playhouse will be looking to cast for an upcoming production of the Agatha Christie mystery Witness for the Pro.. more
Jan 22, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shrek Auditions in Hartland
This coming October, Hartland’s Lake Country Playhouse will be staging a production of Shrek The Musical. They’re looking to cast the show this coming August. Nate C. Groonwald directs the production of a show which debuted back in Seattle i.. more
Jun 28, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Assassins Next Month With Lake Country
In the shadow of Independence Day, the Lake Country Playhouse will stage Stephen Sondheim’s musical about people who have planned to kill various presidents of the United States. History is simplified and oversimplified in a musical that is .. more
Jun 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Alice in Wonderland’ Goes Off the Wall
Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and the sequel Alice’s Adventures Through the Looking-Glass have been adapted for a variety of forms over the years. But there are some truly sophisticated parts of Lewis Carroll’s original text—bri more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jim Gaffigan
Tickets are available online, click here. ,New Year's Eve Guide 2010 more
Dec 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Deer Tracks Point Toward Higher Ground
Things haven't looked so good to Milwaukee Bucks fans for a while. Six months ago the Bucks finished a season that produced a 12-game improvement and a playoff series they probably should have won. Oh yes, and a cool new slogan: "Fear the D... more
Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Enemy Star’s Dark Metal Pop
The artful fury of Kassy Gruszkowski’s voice, swooping and soaring like a Valkyrie chorus, is not the blunt instrument of a heavy metal screamer. In addition to performing in bands, Gruszkowski earned a music degree from UW-Parkside and san... more
Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Ando & The Jolly Barrels
Milwaukee has long been an on-again, off-again hotbed for what's amorphously defined as punk polka. For a band bereft of a drummer and rich in accordion, Ando & The Jolly Barrels is punkier than most. Andrew "Ando" Ehlers' barbed vocal atta... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Winter’s Bone
A bleak, impoverished stretch of the Ozarks is the setting for the darkly compelling drama Winter’s Bone. In a Southern gothic worthy of Flannery O’Connor, a teenage girl, Ree (Jennifer Lawrence), is determined to keep her family from “b more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews