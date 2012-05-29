Harvey Schmidt
Off the Wall's 'Roadside' Musical
Off the Wall Theatre's production of the Tom Jones/Harvey Schmidt musical Roadside is given the strange position of trying to cram the vastness of the Old West onto one of the smallest stages in town. Despite there being no real reason why ... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
ROADSIDE With Off The Wall
Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt have had substantial success in musical theatre over the years. Best known for writing The Fantasticks, the pair originally met in college when the 20th century was still pretty young. Evidently they both came out .. more
May 15, 2012 4:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Eisner Museum’s Glimpse of Milwaukee’s ‘Unseen Architecture’
The projects mounted in the Eisner’s second-levelgallery also pay tribute to the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Theexhibit acknowledges the organization’s 150 years of service throughout thecountry. AIA members provide community,Ar... more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments