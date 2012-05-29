RSS

Harvey Schmidt

Off the Wall Theatre's production of the Tom Jones/Harvey Schmidt musical Roadside is given the strange position of trying to cram the vastness of the Old West onto one of the smallest stages in town. Despite there being no real reason why ... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt have had substantial success in musical theatre over the years. Best known for writing The Fantasticks, the pair originally met in college when the 20th century was still pretty young. Evidently they both came out .. more

May 15, 2012 4:42 PM Theater

The projects mounted in the Eisner’s second-levelgallery also pay tribute to the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Theexhibit acknowledges the organization’s 150 years of service throughout thecountry. AIA members provide community,Ar... more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

