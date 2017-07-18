Harvey Taylor
Agent: The Lives and Spies of MI5's Maxwell Knight (Public Affairs), by Henry Hemming
Henry Hemmings’s Agent: The Lives and Spies of MI5’s Maxwell Knight is the biography of a real-life spy that inspired famous fictional agents. more
Jul 18, 2017 1:30 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Joe Hill Roadshow
Milwaukee old-time music advocate Lil’ Rev leads a tribute to a legendary labor activist. more
May 5, 2015 9:16 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Derk Hansen: A Life in the Landscape
Born in a German basement during an air raid in 1942, artist Derk Hansen later immigrated to America. His art has evolved from his diverse life experiences: window stylist, art restorer, art gallery owner, photographer... more
Sep 19, 2012 3:25 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Harvey Taylor
So wildly varied is the recording output of Milwaukee poet, singer, trumpeter and activist Harvey Taylor that one never knows where he will go from one album to the next. Inspired by last year's Middle Eastern uprisings, Taylor and various ... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews