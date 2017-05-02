Harvey
Home Movies/Out on Digital 5.4.17
High school student Donnie Darko’s imaginary friend is a giant talking rabbit. Frank the demonic rabbit insists the world will end within a month and urges Donnie to acts of destruction. Donnie Darko (2001) quickly gained a cult following—a... more
May 2, 2017 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Powerful Pooka at the Powerhouse Theater
“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more
Nov 26, 2014 12:09 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Skylight Music Theatre’s Yellow Brick Road
The lights dim and images of clouds are rendered upon the Cabot Theatre’s curtain before its rise. We are introduced to all the familiar characters within a 1930s Dust Bowl setting and then, as we more
Nov 25, 2014 11:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Off the Cuff with Richard Halverson
Richard Halverson relocated to Milwaukee, where he made a mark as a member of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. The Shepherd Express caught up with Halverson ahead of the Milwaukee Rep’s production of Harvey, which casts him as Judge Omar Ga... more
Nov 13, 2014 1:19 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff 1 Comments