The Haskels
The Ones: The Ones (Rerun)
The four-piece began as a ’70s high school band called Ozone and evolved into The Ones as they moved toward punk by decade’s end. The CD includes the best moments culled from live and rehearsal tapes. Best of all are both sides of the lone ... more
May 22, 2014 1:24 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Time Trek
Richard LaValliere was a remarkable figure from Milwaukee’s ’70s punk scene. As bassist and songwriter, he brought unusual wit to The Haskels and redrew boundaries with his no-guitar follow-up, The Oil Tasters. LaValliere left for New York ... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:58 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
‘Like Family’
Milwaukee always lacked the size and numbers of Chicago, but when punk rock emerged at the end of the ’70s, our modest metropolis punched above its weight and nurtured more good bands than our neighbor to the south more
Jul 10, 2013 4:15 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Dominoes
While he may not go out of his way to make the claim, Clancy Carroll has been a key player in the local alternative scene since its beginnings. In a sense, this CD documents Carroll’s personal history. Guitarists Carroll and Gerard more
Mar 21, 2013 5:41 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Lest We Forget Memorial Concert @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Considering that Lest We Forget grew out of a Facebook page designed to allow people to share memories and photos of departed members of the Milwaukee music scene, the end result was fairly astonishing. It's rare that an event comes along t... more
May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 3 Comments
R.I.P. Richard LaValliere, of The Haskels and Oil Tasters
Richard LaValliere, one of the great innovators of the early Milwaukee punk scene, passed away Sunday night. LaValliere was the bassist for The Haskels, one of the city\'s first punk bands, in the late-\'70s, and then the frontman for Oil Tasters,.. more
Feb 8, 2012 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Belgium by Beer
DonFeinberg & Wendy Littlefield lived in Belgium for several years andhave just retu See the travel and links sections of the www.belgianexperts.com website for more handy res ,Travel more
Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM Wendy Littlefield A&E Feature 2 Comments