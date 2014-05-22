RSS

The four-piece began as a ’70s high school band called Ozone and evolved into The Ones as they moved toward punk by decade’s end. The CD includes the best moments culled from live and rehearsal tapes. Best of all are both sides of the lone ... more

May 22, 2014 1:24 AM Album Reviews

Richard LaValliere was a remarkable figure from Milwaukee’s ’70s punk scene. As bassist and songwriter, he brought unusual wit to The Haskels and redrew boundaries with his no-guitar follow-up, The Oil Tasters. LaValliere left for New York ... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:58 AM Film Reviews

Milwaukee always lacked the size and numbers of Chicago, but when punk rock emerged at the end of the ’70s, our modest metropolis punched above its weight and nurtured more good bands than our neighbor to the south more

Jul 10, 2013 4:15 PM Books

While he may not go out of his way to make the claim, Clancy Carroll has been a key player in the local alternative scene since its beginnings. In a sense, this CD documents Carroll’s personal history. Guitarists Carroll and Gerard more

Mar 21, 2013 5:41 PM Album Reviews

Considering that Lest We Forget grew out of a Facebook page designed to allow people to share memories and photos of departed members of the Milwaukee music scene, the end result was fairly astonishing. It's rare that an event comes along t... more

May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

Richard LaValliere, one of the great innovators of the early Milwaukee punk scene, passed away Sunday night. LaValliere was the bassist for The Haskels, one of the city\'s first punk bands, in the late-\'70s, and then the frontman for Oil Tasters,.. more

Feb 8, 2012 4:45 PM On Music

Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

