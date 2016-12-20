hate crimes
Peacemaking Through Service
In this time of deep polarization, how often do you engage folks with whom you disagree? Truly engage with them and recognize their humanity—not fight with them, cut them out of your life or troll them on the Internet? more
Dec 20, 2016 Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is Wisconsin’s Hate Crimes Law Working?
“The huge underreporting of hate crimes makes us keenly aware that many victims find no confidence in the legal system to provide them justice when they have been victimized,” said Reggie Jackson of America’s Black Holocaust Museum. more
Sep 6, 2016 Lisa Kaiser News Features
A Sheriff from Our Racist Past
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is a throwback to our ugly racist past, using the most vile language to attack African Americans who protest police officers who use deadly force against unarmed blacks. more
Nov 3, 2015 Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Faith Healer
These days, the Faith Healer is viewed as one of Brian Friel’s most accomplished creations Catholic School Girls ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 18, 2008 Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee