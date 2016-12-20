RSS

hate crimes

pardeepandarno.jpg.jpe

In this time of deep polarization, how often do you engage folks with whom you disagree? Truly engage with them and recognize their humanity—not fight with them, cut them out of your life or troll them on the Internet? more

Dec 20, 2016 4:31 PM News Features

gavel.jpg.jpe

“The huge underreporting of hate crimes makes us keenly aware that many victims find no confidence in the legal system to provide them justice when they have been victimized,” said Reggie Jackson of America’s Black Holocaust Museum. more

Sep 6, 2016 4:33 PM News Features 11 Comments

takinglibertiesclarke (2).jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke is a throwback to our ugly racist past, using the most vile language to attack African Americans who protest police officers who use deadly force against unarmed blacks. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:50 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

blogimage912.jpe

These days, the Faith Healer is viewed as one of Brian Friel’s most accomplished creations Catholic School Girls ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES