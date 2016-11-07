I Hate Hollywod
Communists in the Movie Industry?
Hollywoodwas on trial during the McCarthy era, accused by Congress and the FBI ofharboring Communists bent on using the cinema to convey subversive messages tothe American public. One of the most infamous incidents during th.. more
Nov 7, 2016 5:19 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
10 Cloverfield Lane: The Music
May 12, 2016 2:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Minus the Bear w/ Tim Kasher
With their twisty, tangled guitars and number-crunching chord changes, Minus the Bear sounds increasingly disconnected from a greater indie-rock scene that now prefers cute-overload pop or tranquilized, NPR-friendly troubadours, but that’s more
Dec 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art of Murder
In Tandem Theatre opens its 13th season with a murder-suspense comedy set in the art world. Joe DiPietro’s Art of Murder crosses drama and suspense with complex satire on the nature of contemporary art, and stars Steven Koehler as more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee