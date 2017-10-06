I Hate Hollywood
Ben-Hur: All the Music
The complete music from Miklos Rosza's score for the classic film Ben-Hur has been released on a CD by the City of Prague Orchestra. more
Oct 6, 2017 9:32 AM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune (and on Screen)
Terrence McNally wrote thescreenplay for Frankie and Johnny (1991), drawing it from his 1987 off-Broadwayproduction, Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune . With the help of directorGarry Marshall ( Pretty Woman ), McNally transformed a two-.. more
Sep 25, 2017 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Anne Bancroft Before and After Mrs. Robinson
Although she earned a solidreputation in theater and worked in 52 films, several hits among them, AnneBancroft stands out in many minds for one role in particular. In The Graduate (1967), she played Mrs. Robinson, the sexy and.. more
Sep 11, 2017 5:00 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Sinatra Swings at the Royal Festival Hall
Frank Sinatra was still in his peakyears, a couple decades before time began to collect its inevitable chargesagainst his voice, at his 1962 concert in the Royal Festival Hall. Royalty waspresent, but all eyes were on the perf.. more
Sep 5, 2017 3:19 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Ken Burns’ Vietnam: The Book
The first American death in the conflict that grew into the Vietnam War was, in the words of Geoffrey C. Ward and Ken Burns, “the result of a tragic misunderstanding." Lieut. Col. A PeterDewey was in Saigon in 1945 trying t.. more
Sep 1, 2017 2:53 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Art of Horror Movies
The essays in The Art of HorrorMovies chronicle the genre from its first stirring in the silent shorts ofGeorges Melies through the torture porn of the present day. But while the artof filmmaking and acting is alluded to, th.. more
Aug 30, 2017 3:50 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Mettle and Honor: Vietnam to Air on Milwaukee PBS
Many timers will be set, and even personal time rescheduled, to accommodate Ken Burns’ latest epic. His 10-part,18-hour “The Vietnam War" will debut across the U.S. and on Milwaukee PBS onSept. 17.Our local PBS affiliate wil.. more
Aug 27, 2017 2:51 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
No Good Times in Good Time
At first glance, Nick could bemistaken for deeply drugged or depressed as he mumbles inarticulate answers toa therapist’s questions. Soon enough, it’s clear that he’s developmentallydisabled as well as downcast by the prospect o.. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:43 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Composer Danny Elfman Returns with Tulip Fever
In a partnership that will remindclassic film buffs of Bernard Herrmann and Alfred Hitchcock, composer DannyElfman and director Tim Burton have forged an enduring relationship betweenmusic and motion pictures. One difference: .. more
Aug 11, 2017 1:18 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
The horseman at the heart of The Good, TheBad and The Ugly (1966) says little but casts a long shadow on the face of therocky desert. Sometimes the only sounds are absent-minded humming and thejangling of spurs—until a rifle s.. more
Aug 7, 2017 3:44 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Documentary on Artist Milton Glaser: To Inform & Delight
The two most familiar images created byMilton Glaser embody a pair of decades—the trippy Bob Dylan poster from the‘60s, which hung in thousands of dorm rooms, and the I Love NY logo, whichcalmly stated defiance over the city.. more
Aug 1, 2017 7:56 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Behind the Making of 'Thelma & Louise'
The statistics were against thegreen-lighting of T helma & Louise, much less its chances of becoming a hit.As recalled by Becky Aikman in her book Off the Cliff: How the Making of Thelma& Louise Drove Hollywood to the Edge , i.. more
Jul 26, 2017 12:11 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
'American Fable' is a Gothic Tale of '80s Wisconsin
The protagonist of AmericanFable , an 11-year old girl called Gitty, is growing up on a Wisconsin farm asthe 1980s farm crisis rises to a boil. Ronald Reagan is glimpsed on TV,insisting that government has no business bailing .. more
Jul 17, 2017 1:29 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Gospel According to Al Green
Al Green was a top-sellingR&B singer in the early ‘70s—until he put away his past and threw himselfwholeheartedly into a new life. Director Robert Mugge’s 1984 documentary, GospelAccording to Al Green , looks closely at a un.. more
Jul 10, 2017 5:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sam Elliott is 'The Hero'
“Lone Star BBQ—The PerfectPartner for Your Chicken," Lee Hayden insists. A movie star in the 1970s, Lee(Sam Elliott) is reduced to doing voice work for commercials. He keeps impatience in check when the unseen producer asks .. more
Jul 5, 2017 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Laugh-In: ‘60s Psychedelic Comedy on DVD
Some think edgy television began with “The Sopranos." Older viewers will insist that comedy led the way over drama—just think how provocative “Saturday Night Live" seemed in 1975 or“All in the Family" when it debuted i.. more
Jun 21, 2017 6:17 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Gene Kelly Had Rhythm
Just by being on hand, GeneKelly could inject heart and soul into even the most mediocre movies. Butfortunately for his legacy, he’s remembered for starring in a pair of the mostbeloved musicals from Hollywood’s golden age, .. more
Jun 7, 2017 1:22 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Hollywood's Top Rewrite Man
Although his name will promptfew nods of recognition, Warren Skaaren helped write many of the top grossingmovies of the 1980s, including Top Gun , Batman , Beetlejuice and Beverly HillsCop II . Before his death in 1991, he was.. more
Jun 1, 2017 1:26 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Billy Wilder’s Cold War Comedy
Billy Wilder was among the mostincisive writer-directors from Hollywood’s golden age. Little wonder he wasresponsible for one of the best Cold War comedies, One Two Three (1961), outnow on Blu-ray.One Two Three is set in the.. more
May 27, 2017 3:16 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
‘American Epic’ on PBS, in Writing and on Record
In the 1920s, when “on the road" meant bumping along gravel turnpikes in most of the country, America was still a largely unknown land to most of its inhabitants. This was changing, not only because of asphalt highways and m.. more
May 16, 2017 4:17 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood