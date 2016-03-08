Hate Speech
Rebecca Bradley Doesn’t Deserve to Sit on the Supreme Court
Rebecca Bradley’s radical anti-gay writings prove that she doesn’t deserve to sit on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Ann Coulter is Speaking at the Riverside Theater, and People Are Not Happy About That
Conservative columnist Ann Coulter will speak at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, Oct. 19, the venue announced, promoting her latest book, Memo to Republicans: We're Not Democrats . It's an unusual booking for the Pabst Theater Foundation, which.. more
Jul 19, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Two Republican Faces on Immigration
If you were to believe some newspaper reports from the state Republican convention over the weekend, you’d think Wisconsin congressmen Paul Ryan and Jim Sensenbrenner were on opposite sides of a dramatic split within more
May 7, 2013 9:25 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Over the Racist Line
I sometimes surprise people by telling them right-wing radio talk show host Charlie Sykes is a friend of mine, because he is.We’ve known each other for more
Apr 17, 2013 12:20 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Cosmos Café’s Mediterranean on the Quick
At Cosmos, breakfast isserved all day, every day. Options include omelets, pancakes, French toast andother American standards as well as Greek yoghurt with walnuts and honey (asimple Greek delight that doubles as a dessert). Prices range fr... more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Heather Zydek Dining Preview 1 Comments