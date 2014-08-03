RSS

Haute Taco

1984aaa.jpg.jpe

DavidKaye’s Bad Example Productions returns from the shadows once more nextFebruary with a stage adaptation of Orwell’s 1984 . The production runsFeb. 5 - 21 of next year. Nothing says bitter winter and Valentine’s Dayquite like George Orwell’.. more

Aug 3, 2014 9:29 AM Theater

dining.jpg.jpe

Just over a year ago, Jake and Karen Replogle opened a burger joint in Brookfield. The Replogles also own the far older Jake’s steakhouse just a short walk down the road from their new restaurant, located in the former Haute more

May 7, 2013 9:31 PM Dining Preview

blogimage5549.jpe

Summerfest hasn't released its 2010 attendance figures yet, but I'll be surprised if the final numbers aren't strong. The music festival was blessed with 11 days of near-perfect weather and, perhaps as importantly, seemed to enjoy a renewed air of.. more

Jul 5, 2010 4:08 PM On Music

blogimage5549.jpe

Brookfield’sHaute Taco (18905 W. Capital Drive) has been open for nearly a year. Asyou would expect, the specialty is gourmet tacos. The carne asada tacosare made with a quality of beef rarely foun,Dining Out more

Feb 18, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage2176.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum’s current exhibit, A Revolutionary in Milwaukee: The Desig A Revolutionary in Milwaukee: The Designs of George Mann Niedecken ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1945.jpe

not ,Dining Out more

Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES