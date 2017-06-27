Havenwoods State Forest
High Energy 'Comedy of Errors' from Summit Players
In their outdoor production of Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, Summit Players relied on energy and audience engagement to create a spectacular show. more
Jun 27, 2017 2:23 PM Jennifer Walter Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: June 22-28, 2017
Out-of-town and out-of-doors Shakespeare arrives, thanks to Summit Players Theatre and Door Shakespeare. The Bard’s farcical mistaken identity plays The Comedy of Errors and Twelfth Night can be seen at scenic venues throughout Wisconsin th... more
Jun 20, 2017 2:45 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
Spend an Afternoon at Wisconsin's Only Urban State Forest
Havenwoods State Forest, Wisconsin’s only urban state forest, is fairly well underused, most Milwaukeeans being completely unaware of it, but visitors will discover there’s plenty to take in. more
May 23, 2017 1:39 PM Evan Rytlewski Summer Guide
Exodus to the Big Time
Ira B. Nadel isn’t entirely fond of the subject of his latest biography. Previously, Nadel explored the lives of such estimable cultural figures as Leonard Cohen, David Mamet and Ezra Pound. But in Leon Uris: Life of a Best Seller (University o.. more
Feb 23, 2011 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood