Haylofters Of Burlington
Avenue Q In Burlington
I miss Angry Young Men Ltd. The strange puppet group could be counted on for summer performances in addition to the occasional production of The Night of the Living Dead Puppet Show . I may have only made it to one of those shows, but I really lik.. more
Jul 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
A Comedy of Childbirth with the Haylofters
The modern birthing suite looks very little like I pictured it as a kid. From what I’d seen on television in the early 1980s, I had assumed that babies were born in the same rooms used for every other kind of operation. Both my daughters were born.. more
Apr 7, 2015 3:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Loco Motive
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, once again I can’t whip out a big-time essay for you’s this week. I’m on my way right now to meet up with my gang over by the Uptowner tavern/charm scho more
Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 1 Comments
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Three middle-aged guys, Adam (John Cusack), Lou (Rob Corddry) and Nick (Craig Robinson), revisit a ski resort they frequented during college, in an effort to recapture their lost youth. After a night spent drinking in their suite's private ... more
Jul 5, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies