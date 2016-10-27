Hayward Williams
A Month in the Life of a Classic Milwaukee Moviehouse: October 1935 at the Ritz Theater.
One of my favorite Milwaukee topics is the city’s old movietheaters. Recently, I was able to acquire a rare and fascinating artifact fromMilwaukee’s motion picture past – a 1935 business ledger from the old Ritz Theateron West Villard.. more
Oct 27, 2016 4:09 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Songs for a New World With First Stage
When Jason Robert Brown created Songs for a New World, he didn't want to write a musical. And he didn't want to write a song cycle. What he wrote was kind of a hybrid between the two about the moment of decision--kind of that point where potential.. more
Feb 20, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Grand Door Opening @ Madison's Chazen Museum of Art
Madison\'s Chazen Museum of Art celebrates a grand door opening to their new addition this weekend, October 22 and 23. Director of the Chazen Russell Panczenko enthusiastically talks about the opening after his long tenure at the museum.. more
Oct 19, 2011 8:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Hayward Williams
Though his confessional songwriting recalls Townes Van Zandt and his sparse, beguiling guitar work suggests Jeff Buckley and Chris Isaak, it’s Hayward Williams’ big, husky voice that makes the first impression. With its gritty more
Dec 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hayward Williams
