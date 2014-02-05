Haz Solo
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb 6-13
Jeff Dunham emerged as one of America’s top comedians not just for his novel choice of medium (he’s a ventriloquist) but also for his Christian, conservative values. He’s the Fox News Channel of the comedy more
Feb 5, 2014 1:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dylan Thomas and Haz Solo Join The Supper Club
In what they hope to make an annual tradition, last March beatmakers, musicians and friends Dylan Thomas, Charles English, Haz Solo, Jason Jones, Victor Yañez-Lazcano and Miguel Rodriguez retreated to a lodge in wooded Tomahawk, Wis., spared no ex.. more
Jan 13, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Adventures with Number 9 at Performance Art Showcase
The 2004 and 2005 showcases at Vogel Hall in the Marcus Center took the form of vaudeville Milwaukee's Got Talent! ,Classical Music/Dance more
Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music 1 Comments
Three Must-Download Milwaukee Mixtapes
It was only a half a decade ago that keeping up with the latest Milwaukee mixtapes would have required regular trips to the Milwaukee Mall or Teutonia Ave, but these days most any mix worth hearing ends up online for freeand, to be sure, the city.. more
Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Rapper Haz Solo Comes into His Own
To say Haz Solo is ambitious is an understatement. Last year, the Milwaukee rapper and producer unveiled his plans to release a whooping 16 albums/mixtapes of material, and though it seems he'll fall short of that insane goal, he's nonetheless mad.. more
Jan 8, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers vs. Mets
Just in time for the holiday, the Milwaukee Brewers return home today for a 1:05 p.m. game against the New York Mets at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Steven Faulkner
Retracing the voyage of French explorers Marquette and Joliet around Wisconsin’s wa Waterwalk: A Passage of Ghosts ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments