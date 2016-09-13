Over Our Head Players
Performing Arts Weekly 9.15
New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Good People Over Our Head in Racine
The author of contemporary stage works Rabbit Hole and Kimberly Akimbo also recently debuted Good People in New York. It was acclaimed. The five-year-old play involves a woman who has been fired from a dollar store in Boston. Like so many others, .. more
Mar 27, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for Good People
Racine’s Over Our Head Players will be staging a production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People this coming April. This moth OOHPs is looking for a few good people for its production of Good People. It’s a contemporary east coast dramati.. more
Feb 13, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Snowdance approaches in Racine
The 12th Anniversary Snowdance 10-Minute Play Festival makes it to the stage at month’s end courtesy of Over Our Head Players. It’s a program-length festival of all-new, never-before-produced comic shorts. Here’s a look at the official list .. more
Jan 19, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Buffalo Over Our Heads In Racine
It’s the story of a few guys struggling at a pawn shop in Chicago. There’s a valuable coin they’re all trying to get their hands on. A day in the life in the shadows in the ’70s. Tonight the next local production of the classic contemporary .. more
Nov 20, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche In Racine This Month
I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 m.. more
Sep 15, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Over Our Heads Auditions
OOHPIE vs. The Big Bad Wolf sounds like a fun fusion between sketch comedy, fables and kid’s theatre. Early this month, Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for the original children’s theater production adapted for the stage by .. more
Sep 5, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Looking for '5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche' in Racine
It’s set in the ’50s, but it was written far more recently. It’s a full-length 75 minute stage comedy by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood featuring five women. It’s set in a community center basement in 1956. From the description with Samuel Frenc.. more
Jul 25, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for Pageant Play
Back in September of 2008, the disturbing horror that is Toddlers & Tiaras launched itself into existence with a TV pilot. The reality TV show that glanced behind the scenes of child beauty pageants was popular enough to warrant a full-season of 9.. more
Feb 26, 2015 3:35 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Over Our Head Looking For Scripts
Racine's Over Our Heads Players will be continuing its long-running Snowdance sketch comedy fest this coming February. A series of 10-minute comedies will filter through the stage of Racine's Sixth Street Theatre. Of course, OOHPs can't have.. more
Aug 16, 2012 11:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Over Our Head's Cedar Chest Letters
There's a kind of romantic notion of ink on paper . . . kind of a personal connection between thoughts, ideas and words that has an enduring sanctity. Based on an actual discovery, Racine native Barbara Tylla's The Cedar Chest Letters tells th.. more
Jul 22, 2012 10:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for a New Play In Racine
The Over Our Head Players are staging a new comedy by Racine resident Barbara Tylla att he beginning of August. The show is called The Cedar Chest Letters and it will be looking to cast the show in mid-June. Described as "a sweet, poignant.. more
Jun 3, 2012 2:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
More Schmeatre In Racine
Over Our Head Players continues its reasonably long-running sketch comedy program with a series of performances in June. Theatre/Schmeatre continues its Second City-inspired mix of topical and irreverent short, unrelated original sketches. .. more
May 27, 2012 9:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Return of Open Schmeatre Auditions
The Over Our Head Players are gearing up for another summer Schmeatre show and they're looking for new talent. The Racine-based theatre has nnounced a bonus production that has been tacked on to the end of their 20th season. Their undoubtedly.. more
Apr 20, 2012 8:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
You've Got Hate Mail Over Our Heads in Racine
Over Our Head Players refers to it as an "on-line bedroom farce." Actually, the Off-Broadway production has the entire cast sitting at laptops. The action of the play depends on laptops, Blackberries and iPhones. An extra-marital affair get.. more
Apr 14, 2012 10:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions: Looking for Three Men For Art in Racine
Racine’s Over Our Head Players is looking for a cast for Art. Contemporary French playwright Yasmina Reza’s Art is a four-character drama, but as one of the characters is an inanimate blank, white canvas with a few white lines on it and no dia.. more
Feb 2, 2012 1:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Snowdance Sketch Comedy Fest List
Just as I prepare to head out to the new play festival at Carte Blanche Studios, I notice Racine’s Over Our Head Players have announced the shorts they will be performing on the festival. Here’s a look at the shorts that will be competing for th.. more
Jan 19, 2012 9:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Irma Vep In Racine
Some time ago I had the distinct pleasure of talking to John McGivern, Christopher Tarjan and David Cecsarini about a production of Irma Vep that they were working on. It’s an extremely weird horror comedy involving vampires, werewolves and two .. more
Oct 28, 2011 11:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Six Stories--One Room in Racine
The hotel room is a perfect springboard for just about any kind of story. It's a generic spae that can be filled with just about any kind of human drama or comedy. Pink Banana stage a production of Stephen Belber's hotel-based one act drama Ta.. more
Sep 12, 2011 11:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Police Drama Onstage In Racine In Late July
Late next month, Racine’s Over Our Head Players presents a staged cop drama by Chicago playwright Keith Huff. A Steady Rain debuted in Chicago in 2007 and went on to Broadway in a production starring Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig. Though it w.. more
Jun 30, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater