Over Our Head Players

Photo By John Nienhuis

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The author of contemporary stage works Rabbit Hole and Kimberly Akimbo also recently debuted Good People in New York. It was acclaimed. The five-year-old play involves a woman who has been fired from a dollar store in Boston. Like so many others, .. more

Mar 27, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Racine’s Over Our Head Players will be staging a production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People this coming April. This moth OOHPs is looking for a few good people for its production of Good People. It’s a contemporary east coast dramati.. more

Feb 13, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

over our heads.jpg.jpe

Over Our Head Players' 6th Street Theatre

The 12th Anniversary Snowdance 10-Minute Play Festival  makes it to the stage at month’s end courtesy of Over Our Head Players. It’s a program-length festival of all-new, never-before-produced comic shorts. Here’s a look at the official list .. more

Jan 19, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

american buffalo.jpg.jpe

It’s the story of a few guys struggling at a pawn shop in Chicago. There’s a valuable coin they’re all trying to get their hands on. A day in the life in the shadows in the ’70s. Tonight the next local production of the classic contemporary .. more

Nov 20, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

I love how the title sounds like an abstract performance art piece. 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is actually a contemporary 5-woman comedy written by Evan Linder and Andre Hobgood. Set in a community center basement in 1956, the show is 75 m.. more

Sep 15, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

OOHPIE vs. The Big Bad Wolf sounds like a fun fusion between sketch comedy, fables and kid’s theatre. Early this month, Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for the original children’s theater production adapted for the stage by .. more

Sep 5, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

It’s set in the ’50s, but it was written far more recently. It’s a full-length 75 minute stage comedy by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood featuring five women. It’s set in a community center basement in 1956. From the description with Samuel Frenc.. more

Jul 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_pageantplay_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Back in September of 2008, the disturbing horror that is Toddlers & Tiaras launched itself into existence with a TV pilot. The reality TV show that glanced behind the scenes of child beauty pageants was popular enough to warrant a full-season of 9.. more

Feb 26, 2015 3:35 PM Theater

  Racine's Over Our Heads Players will be continuing its long-running Snowdance sketch comedy fest this coming  February. A series of 10-minute comedies will filter through the stage of Racine's Sixth Street Theatre. Of course, OOHPs can't have.. more

Aug 16, 2012 11:09 AM Theater

 There's a kind of romantic notion of ink on paper . . . kind of a personal connection between  thoughts, ideas and words that has an enduring sanctity. Based on an actual discovery, Racine native Barbara Tylla's The Cedar Chest Letters tells th.. more

Jul 22, 2012 10:28 AM Theater

  The Over Our Head Players are  staging a new comedy by Racine resident Barbara Tylla att he beginning of August. The show is called The Cedar Chest Letters and it will be looking to cast the show in mid-June. Described as "a sweet, poignant.. more

Jun 3, 2012 2:02 AM Theater

  Over Our Head Players continues its reasonably long-running sketch comedy program with a series of performances in June. Theatre/Schmeatre continues its Second City-inspired mix of topical and irreverent short, unrelated original sketches.  .. more

May 27, 2012 9:43 AM Theater

  The Over Our Head Players are gearing up for another summer Schmeatre show and they're looking for new talent. The Racine-based theatre has nnounced a bonus production that has been tacked on to the end of their 20th season. Their undoubtedly.. more

Apr 20, 2012 8:46 AM Theater

   Over Our Head Players refers to it as an "on-line bedroom farce." Actually, the Off-Broadway production has the entire cast sitting at laptops. The action of the play depends on laptops, Blackberries and iPhones. An extra-marital affair get.. more

Apr 14, 2012 10:42 PM Theater

 Racine’s Over Our Head Players is looking for a cast for Art. Contemporary French playwright Yasmina Reza’s Art is a four-character drama, but as one of the characters is an inanimate blank, white canvas with a few white lines on it and no dia.. more

Feb 2, 2012 1:04 PM Theater

Just as I prepare to head out to the new play festival at Carte Blanche Studios, I notice Racine’s Over Our Head Players have announced the shorts they will be performing on the festival. Here’s a look at the shorts that will be competing for th.. more

Jan 19, 2012 9:54 PM Theater

Some time ago I had the distinct pleasure of talking to John McGivern, Christopher Tarjan and David Cecsarini about a production of Irma Vep that they were working on. It’s an extremely weird horror comedy involving vampires, werewolves and two .. more

Oct 28, 2011 11:51 AM Theater

The hotel room is a perfect springboard for just about any kind of story. It's a generic spae that can be filled with just about any kind of human drama or comedy. Pink Banana stage a production of Stephen Belber's hotel-based one act drama Ta.. more

Sep 12, 2011 11:34 AM Theater

Late next month, Racine’s Over Our Head Players presents a staged cop drama by Chicago playwright Keith Huff. A Steady Rain debuted in Chicago in 2007 and went on to Broadway in a production starring Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig. Though it w.. more

Jun 30, 2011 12:46 PM Theater

