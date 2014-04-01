Healing
Join the Healing at Mitchell Parks' "Dare to Be Aware Fair"
“Dare to Be Aware Fair” is returning to the Mitchell Park Domes on Sunday, April 6. The fair will include 60 exhibitors focused on well-being and personal growth with free workshops, demonstrations and performances. Twelve presentations and wor.. more
Apr 1, 2014 5:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
CORE/El Centro’s Healing Center
Madeline Gianforte is a co-founder of CORE/El Centro, a nonprofit, bilingual healing center in Walker’s Point offering affordable wellness therapies to the community. A massage and Reiki practitioner, Gianforte is also more
Nov 20, 2012 12:37 PM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Three Other Sisters
Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using more
Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Queers
Many of Lookout Record’s heyday punk bands went the way of the dinosaur, but one of the label’s quintessential acts, Queers, has carried on, recording new music—well, new in that it hasn&,Today in Milwaukee more
May 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee