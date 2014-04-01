RSS

Healing

domes.jpg.jpe

“Dare to Be Aware Fair” is returning to the Mitchell Park Domes on Sunday, April 6. The fair will include 60 exhibitors focused on well-being and personal growth with free workshops, demonstrations and performances. Twelve presentations and wor.. more

Apr 1, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

offcuffmadeline.jpg.jpe

Madeline Gianforte is a co-founder of CORE/El Centro, a nonprofit, bilingual healing center in Walker’s Point offering affordable wellness therapies to the community. A massage and Reiki practitioner, Gianforte is also more

Nov 20, 2012 12:37 PM Off the Cuff

blogimage10139.jpe

Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using more

Mar 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2247.jpe

Many of Lookout Record’s heyday punk bands went the way of the dinosaur, but one of the label’s quintessential acts, Queers, has carried on, recording new music—well, new in that it hasn&,Today in Milwaukee more

May 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES