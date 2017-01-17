Health Insurance
Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Surprise! Here’s Your Giant Medical Bill
According to a Rand Corp. study from earlier this year, about 17 million Americans signed up for insurance coverage as a result of Obamacare. The problem, though, is that sometimes insurance coverage isn’t enough to protect patients from re... more
Nov 24, 2015 7:32 PM Kevin Kane News Features 13 Comments
Wanted: More Help with Substance Abuse
Thanks to the Affordable Care Act—or Obamacare or the ACA—all insurance plans must now cover substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment and free preventive services. But there’s still more our state can do because preventive ... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:02 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
One Reason Why Wisconsin Has Such High Health Insurance Rates
If Gov. Scott Walker was really serious about growing Wisconsin’s economy, he’d make sure that our businesses and families had access to affordable health insurance. Unfortunately, the Walker administration has done little to nothing to bri... more
Sep 8, 2015 3:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Supreme Court Hands Obama Another Victory
This lawsuit never seemed to be logical to me, but King v.Burwell made it all the way up to the Supreme Court. Today, six of the nine justices affirmed thatthe subsidies provided to low-income health care consumers in states that didn’tset up t.. more
Jun 25, 2015 3:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 10 Comments
Scott Walker’s Refusal to Create State Health Insurance Marketplace Is a Potential Disaster
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has been fighting the Affordable Care Act at every turn. Walker decided not to implement a state-based insurance exchange under the law, opted out of expanding BadgerCare with 100% federal funds and hasn’t gotten... more
Apr 14, 2015 7:39 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 15 Comments
Understanding Obamacare: Latinos Will Benefit from Better Access to Health Care
Question: What does Obamacare mean for the Latino community?Answer: For members of all ethnic groups, the Affordable Care Act helps expand opportunity more
Mar 17, 2014 11:28 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: You Can Change Your Insurance Plan During Open Enrollment
Question: Is it too late to change my plan on healthcare.gov?Answer: Did you purchase an insurance plan before realizing you didn’t like some aspect of it? Perhaps you realized you prefer a different network or deductible? That’s OK! During... more
Mar 4, 2014 12:32 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: How to Avoid Insurance Scams
Question: Do I need to be worried about my personal information under Obamacare?Answer: You should always be careful when it comes to personal information, and buying health coverage is no different. While it has never been more
Feb 18, 2014 8:53 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Milwaukee's Insurance Rates Are High, And Policies Are Low Quality
Residents of Milwaukee and Racine are paying 23% more or an extra $1,810 annually for large-group health insurance than Madison-area residents, according to a new analysis by more
Dec 26, 2013 11:24 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Wisconsin Counties Ask to Implement Health Care Reform Directly
Unwilling to accept Gov. Scott Walker’s refusal to fully expand Medicaid programs at the state level with federal dollars, representatives of 20 Wisconsin counties more
Aug 7, 2013 1:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Judge Says Walker Administration’s 130,000-Person BadgerCare Waiting List May Not Be Legal
The Walker administration is likely breaking federal law by accepting federal Medicaid funds at the same time it’s refusing to enroll BadgerCare Core participants and more
Jul 31, 2013 12:33 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Veterans Are Collateral Damage In Walker’s War on Medicaid
An estimated 1,200 low-income and uninsured military veterans won’t be eligible for BadgerCare coverage, thanks to Gov. Scott Walker’s refusal to expand Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA). more
Apr 11, 2013 5:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Was Scott Walker For Obamacare Before He Was Against It?
You just can’t please some people.Gov. Scott Walker is playing a high-stakes game of chicken—a game that could seriously affect the state’s citizens and health care industry—by stalling on implementing the federal Affordable Care Act’s requ... more
Nov 14, 2012 3:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Rob Zerban: Paul Ryan's Other Opponent
Republican Congressman Paul Ryan has become a household name since his selection as Mitt Romney's... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Preserving Life (Except for the Uninsured)
Watching the Republican presidential candidates and their agitated tea party supporters at the CNN/Tea Party debate... more
Sep 19, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments
Paul Ryan Votes to Protect Health Insurance Giants
Aren’t Republicans supposed to support choice within the free market? Don’t they believe that competition is the best way to provide goods and services efficiently? So why did US Rep. Paul Ryan vote to protect health insurance giants by o.. more
Feb 25, 2010 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments