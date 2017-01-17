RSS

Health Insurance

news1_rally.jpg.jpe

The Trump resistance movement will continue with an inauguration protest to be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 5 p.m. in Red Arrow Park in Downtown Milwaukee, which is organized by the Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:40 PM News Features 5 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.widea.jpg.jpe

According to a Rand Corp. study from earlier this year, about 17 million Americans signed up for insurance coverage as a result of Obamacare. The problem, though, is that sometimes insurance coverage isn’t enough to protect patients from re... more

Nov 24, 2015 7:32 PM News Features 13 Comments

news_beyondobamacare.widea.widea.jpg.jpe

Thanks to the Affordable Care Act—or Obamacare or the ACA—all insurance plans must now cover substance use disorder treatment, mental health treatment and free preventive services. But there’s still more our state can do because preventive ... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:02 PM News Features 2 Comments

2345.jpg.jpe

If Gov. Scott Walker was really serious about growing Wisconsin’s economy, he’d make sure that our businesses and families had access to affordable health insurance. Unfortunately, the Walker administration has done little to nothing to bri... more

Sep 8, 2015 3:46 PM Expresso 11 Comments

110221_scott_walker_deal_ap_328.jpg.jpe

This lawsuit never seemed to be logical to me, but King v.Burwell made it all the way up to the Supreme Court. Today, six of the nine justices affirmed thatthe subsidies provided to low-income health care consumers in states that didn’tset up t.. more

Jun 25, 2015 3:08 PM Daily Dose 10 Comments

news2_healthcare.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has been fighting the Affordable Care Act at every turn. Walker decided not to implement a state-based insurance exchange under the law, opted out of expanding BadgerCare with 100% federal funds and hasn’t gotten... more

Apr 14, 2015 7:39 PM Expresso 15 Comments

131029_pol_obamacaregopgift.jpg.crop.original-original.jpg.jpe

Question: What does Obamacare mean for the Latino community?Answer: For members of all ethnic groups, the Affordable Care Act helps expand opportunity more

Mar 17, 2014 11:28 PM News Features

131029_pol_obamacaregopgift.jpg.crop.original-original.jpg.jpe

Question: Is it too late to change my plan on healthcare.gov?Answer: Did you purchase an insurance plan before realizing you didn’t like some aspect of it? Perhaps you realized you prefer a different network or deductible? That’s OK! During... more

Mar 4, 2014 12:32 AM News Features

130604_obamacare_supporters_ap_605.jpg.jpe

Question: Do I need to be worried about my personal information under Obamacare?Answer: You should always be careful when it comes to personal information, and buying health coverage is no different. While it has never been more

Feb 18, 2014 8:53 PM News Features

121114070044-health-care-money-monster.jpg.jpe

Residents of Milwaukee and Racine are paying 23% more or an extra $1,810 annually for large-group health insurance than Madison-area residents, according to a new analysis by more

Dec 26, 2013 11:24 AM News Features

news.jpg.jpe

Unwilling to accept Gov. Scott Walker’s refusal to fully expand Medicaid programs at the state level with federal dollars, representatives of 20 Wisconsin counties more

Aug 7, 2013 1:58 AM News Features

_kca9366_jpg_800x1000_q100.jpg.jpe

The Walker administration is likely breaking federal law by accepting federal Medicaid funds at the same time it’s refusing to enroll BadgerCare Core participants and more

Jul 31, 2013 12:33 AM News Features

veterans-receiving-healthcare.jpg.jpe

An estimated 1,200 low-income and uninsured military veterans won’t be eligible for BadgerCare coverage, thanks to Gov. Scott Walker’s refusal to expand Medicaid under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA). more

Apr 11, 2013 5:42 PM News Features

wisconsin-budget-scott-walker-955fa3c8a1a804c8.jpg.jpe

You just can’t please some people.Gov. Scott Walker is playing a high-stakes game of chicken—a game that could seriously affect the state’s citizens and health care industry—by stalling on implementing the federal Affordable Care Act’s requ... more

Nov 14, 2012 3:29 PM Expresso

blogimage19639.jpe

Republican Congressman Paul Ryan has become a household name since his selection as Mitt Romney's... more

Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

blogimage16147.jpe

Watching the Republican presidential candidates and their agitated tea party supporters at the CNN/Tea Party debate... more

Sep 19, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

The muskie may be Wisconsin’s official “state fish,” but it is the almighty sturgeon that is revered by the Menominee and other Wisconsin Indians and is at the heart of a number of time-honored Wisconsin traditions.To spot a sturgeon i more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage4960.jpe

Aren’t Republicans supposed to support choice within the free market? Don’t they believe that competition is the best way to provide goods and services efficiently? So why did US Rep. Paul Ryan vote to protect health insurance giants by o.. more

Feb 25, 2010 3:20 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4880.jpe

Feb 8, 2010 1:59 PM On Music

blogimage7998.jpe

 Hero of the Week:Pat Morrissey of MargaretAnn's Place,None more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 3 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES