momentum 3 image 2.jpg.jpe

The ideaof program music – music meant to accompany and/or represent a pre-existentnarrative structure or object; for instance, Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at anExhibition,” Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Duke Ellington’s “Monologue .. more

Aug 17, 2016 1:08 AM Around MKE

stressphoto.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Livin' Spoonful, Flickr CCCrunches, sit ups, leg raises... Ugh, can I even get a six pack?!Technically,everyone has a six-pack: it’s the rectus abdominis muscle, which runs down thefront of your belly, but unless you're lean.. more

Apr 28, 2016 3:31 PM Health & Wellness

sugaraddiction.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Uwe Hermann, Flickr CCSugar can be found is 80% of all the food we eat morning,noon and night.  (Really, take a look atyour labels and start tracking.)  Nowonder it can be hard to successfully lose weight and steady blood pre.. more

Apr 13, 2016 4:28 PM Health & Wellness 1 Comments

clockfood.jpg.jpe

Personal trainer Lisa Kessler sheds some light on the importance of the time at which you eat and your circadian rhythm. more

Mar 3, 2016 1:55 PM Columns

thinkstockphotos-sb10065035ca-001.jpg.jpe

Jun 18, 2015 4:57 PM Sponsored Content

fifthelementheader.jpg.jpe

OpVac

After two decades of rump shaking in Earth, Wind & Fire’s Boogie Wonderland, marketing firms acrossthe nation became convinced that the public would no longer stand for threemeager elemental forces. Fortunately, water was standing by as nature’s.. more

Jun 12, 2015 6:54 PM Around MKE

earth talk.jpg.jpe

May 19, 2015 3:10 PM , News Features

myplate.jpg.jpe

Earth Talk

Dear EarthTalk: What is the National Food Policy that environmentalists and foodies areasking President Obama to enact by executive order and how would it affectAmerican diets?-Justin Brockway, Los Angeles, CAA November 2014 op-ed piecein The.. more

Mar 23, 2015 8:20 PM News Features 1 Comments

167640982.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is offering afamily oriented start to this Valentine's Day with Health Fest 2015. Between 10a.m. and 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, the organization, which has been enriching thelives of Milwaukee residents for 70 years,.. more

Feb 12, 2015 4:41 PM Around MKE

milwaukee park.jpg.jpe

The American College of Sports Medicine recently rankedMilwaukee 32nd in its annual American Fitness Index. The index compares the 50largest metropolitan areas in the nation in terms of personal health andcommunity resources. Topping the list w.. more

May 30, 2014 1:00 PM Around MKE

bob uecker.jpg.jpe

Bob Uecker turned 80 this weekend, and for the first time, he's talking about cutting back his workload. On WTMJ radio this morning, Uecker announced that he will be sitting out "select road trips" with the Brewers this season. How many games exac.. more

Jan 30, 2014 3:00 PM Around MKE

ae.jpg.jpe

“Serendipity” is the title of the new Danceworks Performance Company opening this weekend at their user-friendly studio on North Water Street. Happy accidents certainly occur in the development of artworks and institutions, but the succe... more

Jan 29, 2013 10:31 PM A&E Feature

I have been talking to this girl for several months. I really like her and want to continue to see her. We have not yet had sex; she has told me that she has HPV, and she and I have been hesitant about going through... more

Oct 11, 2012 12:11 PM Sexpress

blogimage19180.jpe

For most, fitness since the “Arnold era” means a gym with cardio equipment, free weights, mirrors and machines, and people counting out reps and sets. That's fine. Some people prefer that. But because machines isolate particular muscle gr more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage18889.jpe

With Tea Party extremists being egged on by Wisconsin Republicans at the highest levels, no one should... more

Jun 5, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

 I've been really impressed with Grace DeWolff's work as an actor in local theatre . . . ever since I first saw her in a couple of productions at UWM a few years ago. And now she's got this show that she's written and directed . . . and I was w.. more

Apr 16, 2012 4:17 PM Theater

<p>The set-up for <em>Blood Simple</em>, the Coen Brothers\' 1984 debut, is classic film noir as an unhappy married woman draws her husband\'s employee into adultery. Can murder be far behind? But while there are only hints of the loving irony wit.. more

Dec 14, 2011 1:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

According to Square Grouper: The Godfathers of Ganja, a "square grouper" was '70s slang for a burlap bag of pot cast overboard by Caribbean smugglers during hot pursuit by the law. The documentary by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (out on DVD.. more

Apr 23, 2011 1:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13024.jpe

Wladziu Valentino Liberace’s entrance into the world foreshadowed a career renowned for dramatic entrances. On May 16, 1919, in West Allis, Frances Zuchowski, a Polish-speaking young woman from Menasha, and her husband, Salvatore Liberace, ... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

Fifteen years ago, local indie filmmakers were hard-pressed to find venues to screen their works that were both large enough to seat their family and friends and priced to accommodate their shoestring budgets. Ross Bigley, who, at the time,... more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 2 Comments

