Beyond Obamacare: Negotiating for a Better Deal
Health care consumers must negotiate together to get the best deal possible. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:12 PM Kevin Kane News Features 2 Comments
Understanding Obamacare: States Have Flexibility to Deliver Health Care
Question: Can states improve upon the Obamacare?Answer: Yes. From the beginning, advocates had pushed to allow states the option of going above and beyond the requirements more
Dec 16, 2013 6:31 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Preventive Medicine Is Key
Question: How does the Affordable Care Act help keep us healthy?Answer: The Affordable Care Act includes the Prevention Fund, which is intended to prevent more
Dec 8, 2013 8:56 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Stronger Out-of-Network Emergency Room Protections
Question: What does “in-network” mean and does health reform change that?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act became law, insurance companies often had a network more
Dec 2, 2013 6:00 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: What Are The Major Differences Between Plans On Healthcare.gov?
What are the major differences between plans on healthcare.gov? more
Nov 27, 2013 12:53 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Understanding Obamacare: Navigators Will Help You Enroll
Question: Can I speak to someone about signing up for Obamacare? Or must I sign up through the website?Answer: Thanks to Obamacare, tens of millions of Americans more
Nov 10, 2013 5:01 PM None - Do Not Delete News Features