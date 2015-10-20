RSS

news_beyondobamacare.widea.jpg.jpe

Health care consumers must negotiate together to get the best deal possible. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:12 PM News Features 2 Comments

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: Can states improve upon the Obamacare?Answer: Yes. From the beginning, advocates had pushed to allow states the option of going above and beyond the requirements more

Dec 16, 2013 6:31 PM News Features

obama.jpg.jpe

Question: How does the Affordable Care Act help keep us healthy?Answer: The Affordable Care Act includes the Prevention Fund, which is intended to prevent more

Dec 8, 2013 8:56 PM News Features

obama-health-insurance.jpg.jpe

Question: What does “in-network” mean and does health reform change that?Answer: Before the Affordable Care Act became law, insurance companies often had a network more

Dec 2, 2013 6:00 PM News Features

obama-health-insurance.jpg.jpe

What are the major differences between plans on healthcare.gov? more

Nov 27, 2013 12:53 AM News Features

20131007-18404771--pa073353_large_jpg_verge_medium_landscape.jpg.jpe

Question: Can I speak to someone about signing up for Obamacare? Or must I sign up through the website?Answer: Thanks to Obamacare, tens of millions of Americans more

Nov 10, 2013 5:01 PM News Features

