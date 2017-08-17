Hear Here Presents
This Year’s Milwaukee Fringe Festival Will Kick Off with Special Hear Here Presents at Company Brewing
Milwaukee Fringe Festival will kick off its second year with a special edition of thepopular live music series Hear Here Presents at Riverwest’s CompanyBrewing on Friday, Aug.25.Paper Holland,who recently released the video for “Jazz, x.. more
Aug 17, 2017 9:34 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Watch Abby Jeanne Deliver the Goods in the Latest Hear Here Presents Video
Abby Jeanne has one of those voices meant to turn heads, an acrobatic, bluesy wail that dwarfs everything in its vicinity. Thiswinter the Foreign Goods singer put that voice to good use on her debut soloalbum, Rebel Love , a freewheeling settha.. more
Apr 19, 2017 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
'The Guest List' at Company Brewing Benefits Milwaukee's Homeless Population
'The Guest List' provides a night of dinner and entertainment for the patrons of Milwaukee's The Guest House. more
Jan 6, 2017 3:54 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Hear Here Presents Spreads the Musical Love
All Photography by Lauren Kirsch.Ryan Holman has lived all over the United States, but hasbuilt a home in Milwaukee. Holman has become well-known in Milwaukee as an affable and witty standup comedian,while also working behind the scenes producin.. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:02 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE 1 Comments
WWE Raw
The highlight of tonight’s WWE Raw smackdown, the first to be broadcast live from Milwaukee in three years, is a tag-team match that pits John Cena and Randy Orton against The Miz and CM Punk. Other bouts will feature wrestlers Sheamus, Mar... more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Frogwater @ The Mitchell Park Domes
A lot of music venues have had cleaner air since the smoking ban, but with their “Music Under Glass” series every Thursday, the Mitchell Park Domes is the only Milwaukee venue that actually produces its own oxygen.On a small, patio-like sta... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
CARNEVIL
Join the Horny Goat for a three day Halloween celebration. Best costume each night wins a free trip to Vegas. Must have a costume after 9pm to enter, no cover. Carnevil will feature the side show act Dead Man's Carnival. Plus magic, music, ... more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE