RSS

Hear Me Out

survivorzeke.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses what armchair psychology might call gay self-loathing. “Today, whether a result of our country’s newly empowered hate or of the insecure belief that belittling others makes us superior, we have a problem. Calling it... more

Apr 25, 2017 1:39 PM My LGBTQ POV

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers age-old questions from readers and plugs exciting events including: Bridget Everett at Turner Hall Ballroom, Nov. 9; Pie and Wine Sampling at Miss Cupcake, Nov. 10; and Bundle-Up Party at Kruz, Nov. 13. more

Nov 8, 2016 1:57 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wants his ex back. Exciting upcoming events include an opening reception for the mixed-media art exhibition “All Mixed Up” at Art*Bar, Sept. 9; an LGBTQ Picnic at Jackson Park sponsored by the ... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:40 PM Hear Me Out

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie gives advice to someone who’s jealousy over his partner’s work friend is showing and describes several local events of potential interest to members of the LGBT community. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:29 PM Hear Me Out

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose upstairs neightbor is making too much noise in the bedroom directly overhead. Upcoming events include: the Waukesha Art Crawl, May 7; the premiere of Slay Belles at Club Anything, May 7; and a M... more

May 3, 2016 3:12 PM Hear Me Out

ruthies.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a reader who wants to solve a bullying problem in the workplace. Upcoming events include: Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run at The Milwaukee Theatre, April 8 & 9; Saturday Softball Beer League spring practices at West Milwaukee ... more

Apr 5, 2016 1:20 PM Hear Me Out

1327054222lgbt flag.jpg.jpe

Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” once a renowned gay community anthem, should continue to be embraced as a song of inspiration and unification by LGBTs today. more

Mar 29, 2016 2:08 PM Hear Me Out

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose daughter just came out as a Lesbian. Upcoming events include Lisa Lampanelli: The Leaner Meaner Tour at Meyer Theatre, April 1; Miltown LGBT Families at Bounce, April 3; and “LGBT Gives Back”... more

Mar 29, 2016 2:04 PM Hear Me Out

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin’s LGBT community should support Justice JoAnne Kloppenburg for the State Supreme Court over incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley, given the latter’s extreme conservative views and past homophobic writings. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:02 PM Hear Me Out

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader working to balance Easter and Passover celebrations with the fiancé. more

Mar 22, 2016 3:57 PM Hear Me Out

mylgbtpov_irish.jpg.jpe

Given the impending holidays of St. Patrick’s Day and Easter, and the centennial of Ireland’s 1916 Easter Rising, what better way to celebrate them all than to recognize Sir Roger Casement: gay man, human rights champion and Irish patriot? more

Mar 15, 2016 4:24 PM Hear Me Out

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader vexed by his wife’s capricious and costly crafting habits, and plugs exciting events including a Slytherin’ St. Patrick’s Day party at This Is It, March 17; One Heartland Fundraiser at The Wherehouse,... more

Mar 15, 2016 4:21 PM Hear Me Out

mylgbtpov_blacklgbthistorymonth.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses the still rarely seen “double negative” of being both black and gay on TV and explores how homosexuality is treated in the black community. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:28 PM Hear Me Out

dearruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie answers an email from a reader thanking her and other Drag performers for their work in the Milwaukee community, and plugs exicting events including a Democratic Party of WI LGBT Meet & Greet at D.I.X., March 10; Drag Queen Bing... more

Mar 8, 2016 3:23 PM Hear Me Out

hearmeout_lgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses gender identity linguistics, particularly as the subject relates to pronoun use and the trans community. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:46 PM Hear Me Out

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers questions form readers dissatisfied with their jobs and wife’s cooking skills. Upcoming events include Tequila 101 at Cempazuchi, March 3; A Night of Carly Rae Jespen at D.I.X., March 4; and the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Rac... more

Mar 1, 2016 3:18 PM Hear Me Out

mylgbt_film_1.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses current theatrical and social offerings centered on the LGBTQ community. more

Feb 23, 2016 3:33 PM Hear Me Out

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie, I met a great guy. I don’t think I’ve ever been happier. We’re to the point where I really should introduce him to my family. The only thing is his language. He swears more th,Hear Me Out more

Feb 23, 2016 2:42 PM Hear Me Out

1327054222lgbt flag.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses Milwaukee’s under-documented African American LGBT history. more

Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Hear Me Out

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a raeder whose husband objects to their getting a dog, and plugs exciting events including MAM After Dark: Quiet Clubbing at Milwaukee Art Museum, Feb. 19; Wisconsin LGBTQ Leadership Conference at Hyatt Regenc... more

Feb 16, 2016 4:50 PM Hear Me Out

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES