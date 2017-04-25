Hear Me Out
How Not to Empower Hatred
Paul Masterson discusses what armchair psychology might call gay self-loathing. “Today, whether a result of our country’s newly empowered hate or of the insecure belief that belittling others makes us superior, we have a problem. Calling it... more
Apr 25, 2017 1:39 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Answering Age-Old Questions
Ruthie answers age-old questions from readers and plugs exciting events including: Bridget Everett at Turner Hall Ballroom, Nov. 9; Pie and Wine Sampling at Miss Cupcake, Nov. 10; and Bundle-Up Party at Kruz, Nov. 13. more
Nov 8, 2016 1:57 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Give Love Another Try
Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wants his ex back. Exciting upcoming events include an opening reception for the mixed-media art exhibition “All Mixed Up” at Art*Bar, Sept. 9; an LGBTQ Picnic at Jackson Park sponsored by the ... more
Sep 6, 2016 3:40 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Good (Gay) Sportsmanship
Dear Ruthie gives advice to someone who’s jealousy over his partner’s work friend is showing and describes several local events of potential interest to members of the LGBT community. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:29 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Make Some Noise This Mother’s Day
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose upstairs neightbor is making too much noise in the bedroom directly overhead. Upcoming events include: the Waukesha Art Crawl, May 7; the premiere of Slay Belles at Club Anything, May 7; and a M... more
May 3, 2016 3:12 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Feeling Safe in the Workplace
Ruthie answers a reader who wants to solve a bullying problem in the workplace. Upcoming events include: Tyler Perry’s Madea on the Run at The Milwaukee Theatre, April 8 & 9; Saturday Softball Beer League spring practices at West Milwaukee ... more
Apr 5, 2016 1:20 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
‘I Will Survive’
Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” once a renowned gay community anthem, should continue to be embraced as a song of inspiration and unification by LGBTs today. more
Mar 29, 2016 2:08 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Come Out, Come Out, Wherever You Are!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose daughter just came out as a Lesbian. Upcoming events include Lisa Lampanelli: The Leaner Meaner Tour at Meyer Theatre, April 1; Miltown LGBT Families at Bounce, April 3; and “LGBT Gives Back”... more
Mar 29, 2016 2:04 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
March (and April) Madness…
Wisconsin’s LGBT community should support Justice JoAnne Kloppenburg for the State Supreme Court over incumbent Justice Rebecca Bradley, given the latter’s extreme conservative views and past homophobic writings. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:02 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Pastel-Painted Pleasures
Ruthie answers a question from a reader working to balance Easter and Passover celebrations with the fiancé. more
Mar 22, 2016 3:57 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Sir Roger Casement, Gay Irish Patriot
Given the impending holidays of St. Patrick’s Day and Easter, and the centennial of Ireland’s 1916 Easter Rising, what better way to celebrate them all than to recognize Sir Roger Casement: gay man, human rights champion and Irish patriot? more
Mar 15, 2016 4:24 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Getting Crafty in Brew City
Ruthie answers a question from a reader vexed by his wife’s capricious and costly crafting habits, and plugs exciting events including a Slytherin’ St. Patrick’s Day party at This Is It, March 17; One Heartland Fundraiser at The Wherehouse,... more
Mar 15, 2016 4:21 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Gay and Black: The Double Negative
Paul Masterson discusses the still rarely seen “double negative” of being both black and gay on TV and explores how homosexuality is treated in the black community. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:28 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Drag Queen Powers—Activate!
Dear Ruthie answers an email from a reader thanking her and other Drag performers for their work in the Milwaukee community, and plugs exicting events including a Democratic Party of WI LGBT Meet & Greet at D.I.X., March 10; Drag Queen Bing... more
Mar 8, 2016 3:23 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
What’s Your Preferred Gender Pronoun?
Paul Masterson discusses gender identity linguistics, particularly as the subject relates to pronoun use and the trans community. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:46 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Broadway Bound Meets Hollywood Hustle
Ruthie answers questions form readers dissatisfied with their jobs and wife’s cooking skills. Upcoming events include Tequila 101 at Cempazuchi, March 3; A Night of Carly Rae Jespen at D.I.X., March 4; and the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Rac... more
Mar 1, 2016 3:18 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Another Busy Season for Gays on Stage
Paul Masterson discusses current theatrical and social offerings centered on the LGBTQ community. more
Feb 23, 2016 3:33 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Foul-Mouthed Fun in Cream City
Dear Ruthie, I met a great guy. I don’t think I’ve ever been happier. We’re to the point where I really should introduce him to my family. The only thing is his language. He swears more th,Hear Me Out more
Feb 23, 2016 2:42 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Black LGBT History Month
Paul Masterson discusses Milwaukee’s under-documented African American LGBT history. more
Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
How Much Is That Baby In The Window?
Ruthie answers a question from a raeder whose husband objects to their getting a dog, and plugs exciting events including MAM After Dark: Quiet Clubbing at Milwaukee Art Museum, Feb. 19; Wisconsin LGBTQ Leadership Conference at Hyatt Regenc... more
Feb 16, 2016 4:50 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out