Hearing Voices

classicalreview_presentmusic_a_(bychristopherperceptions).jpg.jpe

Photo by Christopher Perceptions

Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was thoughtful, engaging and inspiring—emphasizing choral music and featuring various performers from the community, as is their custom. It included the wor... more

Nov 24, 2015 5:53 PM Classical Music

classical.jpg.jpe

The Present Music Thanksgiving concert, an annual community event, took place Sunday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist. Five works were performed by featured guest composer Caroline Shaw more

Nov 25, 2013 5:29 PM Classical Music

ae.jpg.jpe

Between the Milwaukee Symphony Chorus singing Handel’s Messiah, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s staging of A Christmas Carol and the Milwaukee Ballet’s Nutcracker, our city has no lack of favorites in the performing arts for Christmas. An... more

Nov 20, 2013 12:44 AM A&E Feature

