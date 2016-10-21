Heartthrob
Tegan and Sara @ The Pabst Theater
Tegan and Sara's dance-minded, mostly guitar-free return to Milwaukee was a strobe-lit spectacle. more
Oct 21, 2016 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Heartthrob Are Calling it Quits After Thursday's Show
A Milwaukee dream-pop group that guarded vulnerable emotions behind a punky sneer, Heartthrob quietly released a raw but extremely promising debut EP earlier this fall, the WMSE live session Love Efficient . Now it looks like their won't be a foll.. more
Nov 13, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sensual Nostalgia Runs Rampant on Heartthrob’s Debut EP
Infusing the early-’90s sounds of bands as varied as My Bloody Valentine and The Breeders with the very contemporary, domestic angst of acts like Tegan and Sara, Heartthrob has, over the course of only a handful of short digital releases, d... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:42 AM Dan Oberbruner Local Music
The New Flesh w/ Stoic Violence @ Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
Concert lineups, like everything else in life, are subject to change, but smaller shows at neighborhood hole-in-the-wall clubs like Quarters have a flexibility and a community about them that makes oc,Concert Reviews more
Aug 12, 2013 10:35 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Tegan and Sara @ The Pabst Theater
When a band opens a concert with two of their biggest hits and fan favorites, they’re usually looking to prime the crowd for newer songs that might not go over as well. And sure enough, Tegan and,Concert Reviews more
Mar 8, 2013 10:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Doubling Down
There’s no more challenging dive than the one from a cult perch into the mainstream. Many artists take it only unwittingly, but a few that work hard enough long enough sometimes get to call their shot. more
Mar 5, 2013 11:35 PM Chris Parker Music Feature
Tegan and Sara To Play the Pabst Theater March 7
Singing sisters Tegan and Sara will return to the Pabst Theater on Thursday, March 7, the venue announced today. They'll be touring behind their forthcoming album Heartthrob , out Jan. 29, an album that looks to expand on the power-pop of their la.. more
Dec 11, 2012 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Milwaukee Native Behind the Music
Since heading off to California to move up the ranks of the record biz, Milwaukee native Cheryl Pawelski has worked at EMI, Concord and Rhino Records. Among the projects she has produced include box sets on Miles Davis and John Coltrane, Th... more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Blaine Schultz Off the Cuff
‘Green Furniture Design’ at Milwaukee Art Museum
Cognizant that even those who tread lightly leaveinevitable signs of their passing, curators Ethan Lasser and Hongtao Zhouemployed a minimalist philosophy in planning and presenting “Green FurnitureDesign,” on display at the Milwaukee Ar... more
Nov 17, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Visual Arts 1 Comments