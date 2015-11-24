Heather Henson
Milwaukee Public Theatre’s Vivid, Colorful ‘Medicine Wheel’
Milwaukee Public Theatre brings impressive puppetry and Native American tales together with Stories from the Medicine Wheel. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:10 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Public Theatre to Render Stories from the Medicine Wheel
Milwaukee Public Theatre continues in its ongoing program of producing theatre for all people with a stage adaptation of traditional aboriginal stories from the last cultures to inhabit this area of the continent.Directed by Ron Scot Fry (of Opt.. more
Feb 17, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Leroy Airmaster
Leroy Airmaster always towered over most of the competition. Back in the ’70s and ’80s, when second- and third-rate blues imitators proliferated in the heartland, the Milwaukee band had the edge in musicianship and empathy for the music. Re... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews