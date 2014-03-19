Heather Zydek
Canada Comes to East Tosa
One of the newer restaurants to enter the burgeoning East Tosa food district is Red Dot (6715 W. North Ave.). Last fall Red Dot took over the space formerly occupied by short-lived Sherbrooke Restaurant and Shepherd’s before that. Red Dot o... more
Mar 19, 2014 5:37 PM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Delightful Olive Oil
For a few years folks have been buying high-end vinegars and oils by the bottle at Oro di Oliva, an olive oil boutique in the Village of Wauwatosa (7606 Harwood Ave.) that has since expanded to Whitefish Bay (338 E. Silver Spring) and Milwa... more
Dec 16, 2013 6:25 PM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Anodyne’s New Location
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company opened its second location this fall in an old bottling plant warehouse in Walker’s Point (224 W. Bruce St.), just a half-block west of Second Street. The new location allows the micro-roastery to add two roa... more
Dec 4, 2013 12:07 AM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Bus Stop Coffee Shop
Washington Park has a new café. Bus Stop Coffee Shop, named for the nearby Milwaukee County Transit System stop on the 57 line, is next door to the soon more
Oct 9, 2013 5:39 PM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Valentine Coffee Tasting Room
Those who discovered the local coffee roaster Valentine by way of a pour-over at the farmers market or by the bag at a local grocery store will be happy to know that the roastery recently opened its first tasting room in Washington Heights ... more
Sep 16, 2013 6:02 PM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Kickstarting a Brewery
Like many hopeful entrepreneurs, Wauwatosa-based brewer Andrew Dillard turned to Kickstarter last spring thinking he might use the popular fundraising site to raise $27,000 to start a microbrewery in Tosa. Big Head more
Jul 24, 2013 12:52 AM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
New Conservatory on Milwaukee's West Side
A new music conservatory has positioned itself to become a cultural hub for the Washington Heights neighborhood on Milwaukee's West Side. That's what West End Conservatory founders Neil Davis and Isaiah Joshua hope for the more
Apr 25, 2013 5:02 PM Heather Zydek Classical Music
Canada Comes to East Tosa
One of the newer restaurants to enter the burgeoning East Tosa food district is Red Dot (6715 W. North Ave.). Last fall Red Dot took over the space formerly occupied by short-lived Sherbrooke Restaurant and Shepherd’s before that. Red Dot o... more
Mar 19, 2014 5:37 PM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Delightful Olive Oil
For a few years folks have been buying high-end vinegars and oils by the bottle at Oro di Oliva, an olive oil boutique in the Village of Wauwatosa (7606 Harwood Ave.) that has since expanded to Whitefish Bay (338 E. Silver Spring) and Milwa... more
Dec 16, 2013 6:25 PM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Anodyne’s New Location
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company opened its second location this fall in an old bottling plant warehouse in Walker’s Point (224 W. Bruce St.), just a half-block west of Second Street. The new location allows the micro-roastery to add two roa... more
Dec 4, 2013 12:07 AM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Bus Stop Coffee Shop
Washington Park has a new café. Bus Stop Coffee Shop, named for the nearby Milwaukee County Transit System stop on the 57 line, is next door to the soon more
Oct 9, 2013 5:39 PM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Valentine Coffee Tasting Room
Those who discovered the local coffee roaster Valentine by way of a pour-over at the farmers market or by the bag at a local grocery store will be happy to know that the roastery recently opened its first tasting room in Washington Heights ... more
Sep 16, 2013 6:02 PM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Kickstarting a Brewery
Like many hopeful entrepreneurs, Wauwatosa-based brewer Andrew Dillard turned to Kickstarter last spring thinking he might use the popular fundraising site to raise $27,000 to start a microbrewery in Tosa. Big Head more
Jul 24, 2013 12:52 AM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
New Conservatory on Milwaukee's West Side
A new music conservatory has positioned itself to become a cultural hub for the Washington Heights neighborhood on Milwaukee's West Side. That's what West End Conservatory founders Neil Davis and Isaiah Joshua hope for the more
Apr 25, 2013 5:02 PM Heather Zydek Classical Music
Gutkind’s Engaging ‘You Can’t Make This Stuff Up’
No one knows exactly who coined the term "creative nonfiction," though author and writing teacher Lee Gutkind staked his claim on the phrase when he founded a literary journal by the same name in 1993. In fact, Vanity Fair more
Nov 19, 2012 6:52 PM Heather Zydek Books
Tolstoy: A Russian Life (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt), by Rosamund Bartlett
This fascinating biography of Tolstoy, the first since the fall of the Soviet Union, draws on newly accessible information. Cultural historian Rosamund Bartlett carefully reconstructs each era of Tolstoy's personal history, from his aristoc... more
Dec 20, 2011 12:00 AM Heather Zydek Books
'Druggist of Auschwitz' Recounts Nazi Horrors
“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” For this reason and others, readers continue to seek out books recounting tales from Nazi Germany's mass extermination of Jews, the Romani (gypsies), homosexuals and other ... more
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Heather Zydek Books
Alan Arkin: An Improvised Life (Da Capo Press), by Alan Arkin
The title of Academy Award-winning actor Alan Arkin's new memoir, An Improvised Life, is slightly misleading. The book isn't so much about Arkin's life as it is about improvisation, a theatrical art form he encountered upon landing a gig at... more
Feb 22, 2011 12:00 AM Heather Zydek Books
By Hook or By Crook and 30 More of the Best Crime Mystery Stories of the Year (Tyrus Books), Edited by Ed Gorman & Martin H. Greenberg
2009 was a landmark year for the mystery genre, according to the introduction of By Hook or By Crook. It was the 80th anniversary of the publication of the first installment of Dashiell Hammett's The Maltese Falcon in Black Mask magazine. I... more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Heather Zydek Books
Cosmos Café’s Mediterranean on the Quick
At Cosmos, breakfast isserved all day, every day. Options include omelets, pancakes, French toast andother American standards as well as Greek yoghurt with walnuts and honey (asimple Greek delight that doubles as a dessert). Prices range fr... more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Heather Zydek Dining Preview 1 Comments
Homemade Food at Tosa’s Daymaker Café
,Dining Out more
Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Heather Zydek Dining Preview
Highway of Amnesia
Imagine being a fly on the wall of a renegade R.V. traveling down historic Route 66. At th The Leisure Seeker ,Books more
Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Heather Zydek Books
An Unseen World War
Africais a continent easily forgotten by a great majority of Americans. In addition to bei Hotel Rwanda ,Books more
Mar 16, 2009 12:00 AM Heather Zydek Books