Heather Zydek

reddot.jpg.jpe

One of the newer restaurants to enter the burgeoning East Tosa food district is Red Dot (6715 W. North Ave.). Last fall Red Dot took over the space formerly occupied by short-lived Sherbrooke Restaurant and Shepherd’s before that. Red Dot o... more

Mar 19, 2014 5:37 PM Dining Preview

oro.jpg.jpe

For a few years folks have been buying high-end vinegars and oils by the bottle at Oro di Oliva, an olive oil boutique in the Village of Wauwatosa (7606 Harwood Ave.) that has since expanded to Whitefish Bay (338 E. Silver Spring) and Milwa... more

Dec 16, 2013 6:25 PM Dining Preview

dining2.jpg.jpe

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company opened its second location this fall in an old bottling plant warehouse in Walker’s Point (224 W. Bruce St.), just a half-block west of Second Street. The new location allows the micro-roastery to add two roa... more

Dec 4, 2013 12:07 AM Dining Preview

busstop.jpg.jpe

Washington Park has a new café. Bus Stop Coffee Shop, named for the nearby Milwaukee County Transit System stop on the 57 line, is next door to the soon more

Oct 9, 2013 5:39 PM Dining Preview

shortorders.jpg.jpe

Those who discovered the local coffee roaster Valentine by way of a pour-over at the farmers market or by the bag at a local grocery store will be happy to know that the roastery recently opened its first tasting room in Washington Heights ... more

Sep 16, 2013 6:02 PM Dining Preview

602412_456903501015663_1561025762_n.jpg.jpe

Like many hopeful entrepreneurs, Wauwatosa-based brewer Andrew Dillard turned to Kickstarter last spring thinking he might use the popular fundraising site to raise $27,000 to start a microbrewery in Tosa. Big Head more

Jul 24, 2013 12:52 AM Dining Preview

classical.jpg.jpe

A new music conservatory has positioned itself to become a cultural hub for the Washington Heights neighborhood on Milwaukee's West Side. That's what West End Conservatory founders Neil Davis and Isaiah Joshua hope for the more

Apr 25, 2013 5:02 PM Classical Music

bookrev_cantmake.jpg.jpe

No one knows exactly who coined the term "creative nonfiction," though author and writing teacher Lee Gutkind staked his claim on the phrase when he founded a literary journal by the same name in 1993. In fact, Vanity Fair more

Nov 19, 2012 6:52 PM Books

blogimage17148.jpe

This fascinating biography of Tolstoy, the first since the fall of the Soviet Union, draws on newly accessible information. Cultural historian Rosamund Bartlett carefully reconstructs each era of Tolstoy's personal history, from his aristoc... more

Dec 20, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage15368.jpe

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” For this reason and others, readers continue to seek out books recounting tales from Nazi Germany's mass extermination of Jews, the Romani (gypsies), homosexuals and other ... more

Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage13950.jpe

The title of Academy Award-winning actor Alan Arkin's new memoir, An Improvised Life, is slightly misleading. The book isn't so much about Arkin's life as it is about improvisation, a theatrical art form he encountered upon landing a gig at... more

Feb 22, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage12335.jpe

2009 was a landmark year for the mystery genre, according to the introduction of By Hook or By Crook. It was the 80th anniversary of the publication of the first installment of Dashiell Hammett's The Maltese Falcon in Black Mask magazine. I... more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage9434.jpe

At Cosmos, breakfast isserved all day, every day. Options include omelets, pancakes, French toast andother American standards as well as Greek yoghurt with walnuts and honey (asimple Greek delight that doubles as a dessert). Prices range fr... more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage8897.jpe

,Dining Out more

Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage6248.jpe

Imagine being a fly on the wall of a renegade R.V. traveling down historic Route 66. At th The Leisure Seeker ,Books more

Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage5848.jpe

Africais a continent easily forgotten by a great majority of Americans. In addition to bei Hotel Rwanda ,Books more

Mar 16, 2009 12:00 AM Books

