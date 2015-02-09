Heaven City
Heaven City Returns
Heaven City inMukwonago has reopened as Lakeside Supper Club at Heaven City under newownership. The new menu features steaks, chops, ribs, seafood, Italian classicslike lasagna and veal parmesan, and an all-you-can-eat fish fry. Daily specials.. more
Feb 9, 2015 8:59 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Neil Davis w/ Steve Peplin
Guitarists Neil Davis and Steve Peplin are two of the most prolific players in the Milwaukee jazz scene, between their many other side commitments playing regular gigs together at the Jazz Estate and the Hi Hat, where they perform every more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Connection between gluten and casein and autism
Just wanted to share a clear, concise article I found on the Biological Treatments for Autism Support Group. Connection between gluten-free, casein-free diets (gfcf) and autism. Briefly, gluten is a protein, and so is casein. Glut.. more
Nov 4, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
BEST RESTAURANT IN THE MIDDLE OF NOWHWERE
Fox & Hounds 1298 Friess Lake Road, Hubertus (262) 628-1111 I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008