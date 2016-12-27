Hector Colon
State Audit Finds Serious Problems with Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Services
State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more
Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Hector Colon’s in the Hot Seat
CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more
Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Will the Go Pass Survive?
“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more
Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Sinicki Challenged by Meyer on South Shore
MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s Mental Health Hospital Privatization Still Underway
The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board had intended to decide this summer on outsourcing the county’s psychiatric hospital this summer. But that decision’s been delayed—and that’s a good thing, according to the board’s chair, Duncan Shrou... more
Jul 12, 2016 4:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Tension Rises at Mental Health Board Budget Meeting
The Mental Health Board got feedback on BHD’s potential $2.7 million deficit in 2017—despite aggressively downsizing its in-patient operations—as well as the seeming lack of resources in the community and the tension in the Uncas Park neigh... more
May 31, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News 1 Comments
The County Mental Health Board Hears from the Public—Finally
Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more
Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Abele’s BHD Is Stonewalling on Mental Health Audit Plus Updated Info on Thursday’s Meeting
Mar 23, 2016 7:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Mental Health Professionals Given a Gag Order
In his campaign literature, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touts his backing of the Mental Health Board, an appointed board of health professionals that has oversight over the county’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD). In fact, you ... more
Feb 9, 2016 4:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 2 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: Who’s In Charge of Mental Health?
The “political insiders” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign ad refers to is the democratically elected Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which no longer has oversight of the county’s mental health and substance abuse ... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 1 Comments
Abele Administration Considers a No-Bid Contract to Privatize County’s Mental Health Hospital
It’s back to the drawing board for those who want to privatize Milwaukee County’s mental health hospital. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:30 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Caring for Milwaukee County’s Most Vulnerable Patients
They have some of the most difficult jobs imaginable, but the public never hears from Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Complex employees, who care for individuals who are hospitalized because of their mental health issues. more
Sep 16, 2015 12:21 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
The New County Mental Health Board is Beginning to Assert Itself
The state legislation creating an appointed Mental Health Board to oversee Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD) set a low bar for public transparency and involvement. But that will change in 2016 as members voted Thursday to ... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Is the New Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Listening to the Public?
A year after the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board’s creation, members of the public—including the consumers of the county’s mental health and substance abuse programs, along with their advocates—are having difficulty connecting to the b... more
Aug 25, 2015 8:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Is the Appointed ‘Independent’ Milwaukee County Mental Health Board Truly Independent?
A year into its existence, the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is in charge of the county’s mental health services, as state legislators intended. Or is it? more
Aug 4, 2015 8:44 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
