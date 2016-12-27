RSS

Hector Colon

State auditors provided a rare independent, detailed look at the operations and oversight of the county’s behavioral health services and raised critical issues. more

Dec 27, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 4 Comments

CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more

Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

“The Go Pass is worth its weight in gold,” Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Barbara Beckert, who co-chairs the Make It Work Coalition, told the Shepherd. “You’re giving people a fighting chance to succeed.” more

Sep 13, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board had intended to decide this summer on outsourcing the county’s psychiatric hospital this summer. But that decision’s been delayed—and that’s a good thing, according to the board’s chair, Duncan Shrou... more

Jul 12, 2016 4:24 PM News Features 1 Comments

The Mental Health Board got feedback on BHD’s potential $2.7 million deficit in 2017—despite aggressively downsizing its in-patient operations—as well as the seeming lack of resources in the community and the tension in the Uncas Park neigh... more

May 31, 2016 4:33 PM News 1 Comments

Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more

Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Daily Dose

Mar 23, 2016 7:06 PM Daily Dose

In his campaign literature, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touts his backing of the Mental Health Board, an appointed board of health professionals that has oversight over the county’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD). In fact, you ... more

Feb 9, 2016 4:54 PM News Features 2 Comments

The “political insiders” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign ad refers to is the democratically elected Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which no longer has oversight of the county’s mental health and substance abuse ... more

Jan 5, 2016 11:22 PM News Features 1 Comments

It’s back to the drawing board for those who want to privatize Milwaukee County’s mental health hospital. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:30 PM News Features 2 Comments

They have some of the most difficult jobs imaginable, but the public never hears from Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Complex employees, who care for individuals who are hospitalized because of their mental health issues. more

Sep 16, 2015 12:21 AM News Features 2 Comments

The state legislation creating an appointed Mental Health Board to oversee Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD) set a low bar for public transparency and involvement. But that will change in 2016 as members voted Thursday to ... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:25 PM News Features 1 Comments

A year after the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board’s creation, members of the public—including the consumers of the county’s mental health and substance abuse programs, along with their advocates—are having difficulty connecting to the b... more

Aug 25, 2015 8:56 PM News Features 6 Comments

A year into its existence, the Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is in charge of the county’s mental health services, as state legislators intended. Or is it? more

Aug 4, 2015 8:44 PM News Features 2 Comments

