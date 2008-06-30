RSS

Heidi Mueller-Smith

blogimage2709.jpe

Each day we have choices about how we are going to live that day. Some days the choi The possibility exists that if we have connection with the melody of life and living more ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more

Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage2502.jpe

On Thursday May 15, the Express Yourself Milwaukee Show "Celebrate" was indeed a celebration of a year of hard work and collaboration. Over 400 audience members came to support our kids and receive the gift of their talents. It was a day ... more

Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage1997.jpe

Remember that old kids show on PBS?'' The theme song had lyrics in it .....&quot Monty Python and the Holy Grail ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more

May 4, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage1517.jpe

What do a family, a symphony and a quilting bee have in common? Collaboration! Each of th Collaboration! ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more

Apr 4, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage50.jpe

As we know, many children around the world live with war and catastrophic viol We come from the mountain, living in the fire, go back to the water turn the world around. ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more

Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage737.jpe

 Art and healing have always been one. It has been found by researchers that art, We come from the mountain, living in the fire, go back to the water turn the world around. ,Express Yourself Milwaukee, Inc. more

Apr 1, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES