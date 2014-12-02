Heidi Spencer And The Rare Birds
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2014
In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more
Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Heidi Spencer’s Cinematic Turn
Heidi Spencer has been crafting beautifully sung, homegrown melodies for the past decade, but underneath the whitewashed exterior something mysterious lurks. Since 2003’s Matches and Valentines, her down-tempo, downtrodden folk songs never ... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:04 PM Kevin Mueller Local Music
Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds
Milwaukee songwriter Heidi Spencer touched on some dark places on her first two albums, but her latest release, Under Streetlight Glow , lets in a good deal of brightness while retaining the cozy, late-night feel of those earlier more
Apr 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Heidi Spencer & the Rare Birds
No one is likely to call Heidi Spencer a country singer, but on the Milwaukee artist's new album, her voice crackles with a mountain-holler vulnerability learned from Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn. Her idiosyncratic, poetically expressive s... more
Mar 14, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Heidi Spencer and the Rare Birds Sign to Bella Union Records
Heidi Spencer, a rootsy Milwaukee folk singer whose sweet voice belies her brutally sad songwriting, has signed to the United Kingdom record label Bella Union, Bobby Tanzilo of OnMilwaukee.com confirmed today. The label is the British home to act.. more
Mar 16, 2010 5:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Producers
Skylight Theatre’s Artistic Director Bill Theisen and comic talent Brian Vaughn star The Producers ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments