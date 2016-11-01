RSS

Heidi Spencer

With his group Lyric Advisory Board, Allen Coté honored The Beatles to raise money for the families of the Pulse nightclub victims. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:19 PM Local Music

Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more

Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

Photo by Kathleen Hamilton

Heidi Spencer has been crafting beautifully sung, homegrown melodies for the past decade, but underneath the whitewashed exterior something mysterious lurks. Since 2003’s Matches and Valentines, her down-tempo, downtrodden folk songs never ... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:04 PM Local Music

Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more

Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Music Feature

As you drive into Plains states like South Dakota, chances are that you’ll come across barren wilderness like the Badlands, with nothing but seeming desolation for miles. A variety of animals call these areas home, including more

Jul 24, 2013 1:06 AM Local Music

A technology-forward update on the Postal Service’s remote-album formula, Eric & Magill’s 2010 debut All Those I Know was pieced together by long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber, former players in the indie-rock band Camden who were .. more

Feb 19, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

Jan 24, 2011 8:14 PM On Music

With their moody lyrics, bustling flutes and sublime guitars, the Denton, Texas band Midlake has spent years refining their sound, moving from one musical world to another. Given their studied nods to the Flaming Lips, Fleetwood Mac and Eng... more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Heidi Spencer, a rootsy Milwaukee folk singer whose sweet voice belies her brutally sad songwriting, has signed to the United Kingdom record label Bella Union, Bobby Tanzilo of OnMilwaukee.com confirmed today. The label is the British home to act.. more

Mar 16, 2010 5:36 PM On Music

Historically, embroidery portrays more femininesubjects and cultural roles, but “Th Bold as Love ,Art more

Dec 1, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Milwaukee's Alpha Transit makes jazz fusion funk for prog space rockers. Or is that spacey funk for fusionist proggies? However one wants to brand the foursome's instrumental musings, the seven tracks rumble, whoosh, bump and soar like the ... more

Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Skylight Theatre’s Artistic Director Bill Theisen and comic talent Brian Vaughn star The Producers ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Rootsy songstress Heidi Spencer’s voice may be one of Riverwest’s most precious resources. Sweet in all the right spots, but counterbalanced by a quivering intensity, Spencer’s vocals hin,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

