Heidi Yahnke
The Brat Stop’s Wisconsin Heritage
If you’re looking for a unique restaurant that’s all about Wisconsin, then be sure to stop at the Brat Stop (12304 75th St., Kenosha). Located a short distance from the Wisconsin/Illinois state border, this bi-level restaurant offers a wide... more
Nov 3, 2010 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Dining Preview 1 Comments
Burgers on the Beach
Summer has finally arrived, so lather on some sunscreen and head down to Bradford Beach to enjoy some sun, sand and great food. At the south end of the beach, Bartolotta’s Northpoint snack bar (2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr.) offers burgers g... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Dining Preview 1 Comments
Wisconsin Vacations
Giventhe current state of the economy, it may be difficult to spring for aplane ticket t Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,Cover Story more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Around MKE
Short Orders (Sonic)
Withsummer approaching, it’s time to try a new drive-in restaurant, Sonic(2080 Miller Park Way). Clad in a signature uniform, a server on rollerskates delivers food to your car window. The menu ,Dining Out more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Dining Preview
I Love Luci
Growing up in the retail fashion industry, boutique owner Clai Green watched as his grandp How would you describe the style of the clothing at Luci's and what age group does it appe ,Off the Cuff more
Apr 15, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Off the Cuff 5 Comments
The wheel of life
The wheel of life Work,family, a social li,None more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Off the Cuff
Short Orders (The National)
Featuring a striking retro-modern environment of yellow-and-white printed drapes, silk-screen printed posters and clear bubble lights, The National (839 W. National Ave.) is a charming spot for a light meal,Dining Out more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Dining Preview 3 Comments
Milwaukee’s Epic Poetry Marathon
On Jan. 31 through the first hour of Feb. 1, Woodland Pattern Book Center (720 E. Locust S The Graphic Poem ,Books more
Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Heidi Yahnke Books 3 Comments