Helene Zelazo Center For The Performing Arts
Iranian Film at Milwaukee’s French Film Festival
This year UW-Milwaukee’s Festival of Films in French celebrates 20 years with 20 films spanning the globe; admission for all films is free. On Feb. 19, catch Poulet aux prunes (Chicken with Plums) at 3 p.m. in the UW-Milwaukee Union Cinema.... more
Feb 14, 2017 4:30 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Present Music is ‘Made for Milwaukee’
Present Music perfor its new concert, “Made For Milwaukee” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at UW-Milwaukee’s Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more
Aug 30, 2016 3:54 PM David Luhrssen Classical Music
Present and Past Music
Present Music opened its season with a largely successful concert juxtaposing old and new music. more
Sep 8, 2015 4:06 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music’s Mozart for Moderns
Present Music opens its 34th season with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Gran Partita and other pieces, Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts. more
Sep 1, 2015 6:32 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Classical Happening: Fine Arts Quartet
Three quartets spanning two centuries comprise the Fine Arts Quartet’s next concert on Sunday, June 7. more
Jun 2, 2015 8:46 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Malcolm Gladwell's 'David & Goliath'
Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell, the inspiring writer behind The Tipping Point, Outliers and Blink, returns to the pages with a powerful new book that proves that life’s seemingly unbearable setbacks and hardships are merely part of the... more
Jan 27, 2014 6:26 PM Jenni Herrick Books