Marquette Theatre Takes on Thornton Wilder's Comedy of Humanity's Survival
This month, Marquette University presents a staging of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth that features big screens and sweepingly dynamic performances. more
Feb 21, 2017
An Adorable Apocalypse
Marquette University’s production of The Skin of Our Teeth has much to recommend it. There are some great performances in a contemporary staging one of the weirdest mainstream dramas of the 20th century. There’s a clever production design includi.. more
Feb 19, 2017
Performing Arts Weekly 1.12
Marquette Theatre’s 42nd season kicks off the new year with Fancy Nancy the Musical at Helfaer Theatre, Paul Elliott’s award-winning comedy Exit Laughing is staged at the Racine Theatre Guild, and the history of the clarinet continues to un... more
Jan 10, 2017
An Emotionally Compelling Drama in ‘Two Rooms’
Marquette Theatre presents Lee Blessing’s drama Two Rooms through Nov. 20 at the Helfaer Theatre. more
Nov 15, 2016
Helfaer Theatre to Host Milwaukee Theater Summit
Members of the theater community from all over the worldwill gather together on Saturday, Nov. 12 to participate in the MilwaukeeTheater Summit at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theatre (525 N 13th St.)The event, which was co-planned by.. more
Nov 1, 2016
Marquette Theatre’s Otherworldly Farce
A play about ghostly mischief is filled with opportunity for theater magic, an opportunity which Marquette Theatre seizes in their production of Blithe Spirit. more
Oct 4, 2016
Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit at Marquette
A writer decides to contract the services of a spirit medium in the interest of getting material for his next book. After the séance, the writer’s very assertive ex-wife begins to haunt him in ways that only an intimate relation can. It’s a .. more
Sep 29, 2016
'Most Dangerous Women' Celebrates a Century of Female Activists
Milwaukee Public Theatre, Marquette Theatre and the Milwaukee branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) present a concert reading of Most Dangerous Women by Jan Maher and Nikki Nojima Louis, an inspiring socia... more
Apr 19, 2016
Auditions for Dangerous Women
The big picture of recent history can be difficult to connect-up with. Jan Maher’s Most Dangerous Women looks to use musical theatre to allow audiences the opportunity to gain some insight into the Peace Movement through telling the storie.. more
Jan 27, 2016
Ivy + Bean + Marquette
Ivy: quiet. intelligent.Bean: rebellious. rambunctious. Both girls are in the second grade. Both are characters suburban characters from the popular series of children’s books by Annie Barrows. The first book was published over ten years a.. more
Jan 16, 2016
An Evening of Scenes at Marquette
It’s a presentation from a directing class: a series of scenes from feature-length plays. This isn’t promotion for anything full length. These are scenes from larger works with cast and directors who have challenged themselves to put togethe.. more
Dec 9, 2015
Marquette Stages LOOSE LIPS
"Can you use an electric mixer? If so, you can learn to operate a drill." This was copy advertising factory jobs to women during World War II. A few million women entered the workforce during the ’40s to support the war effort. Jacinda Duf.. more
Sep 8, 2015
Marquette Theater Students Make for Engaging ‘Company’
Marquette University students produce an engaging version of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company. more
Apr 14, 2015
'Extremities' with Umbrella Group In May
I’ve seen two vivd productions of Extremities. Both of them were in intimate, little studio theater spaces. I vividly remember a moment in one of those shows. There was a man cowering in a fireplace in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. He was s.. more
Mar 24, 2015
‘The Liar’ at Marquette
David Ives’ The Liar, Jamie Cheatham is directing, translated and adapted from Pierre Corneille’s 1643 French comedy of the same name, is filled with humorous moments and quick-witted banter bound to get a laugh out of everyone. more
Feb 17, 2015
‘In the Red and Brown Water’
Marquette and UPROOTED Theatres’ In the Red and Brown Water is a triumph. Powerfully realistic in its themes and characters yet abstract and spiritual in its style, it is unlike anything seen before on the university’s stage more
Nov 12, 2014
Marti Gobel Unites UPROOTED and Marquette Theatre
Marti Gobel will direct and design costumes for In the Red and Brown Water, an upcoming collaboration between Marquette University Theatre and UPROOTED Theatre. “Nothing like this has been seen in Milwaukee,” says Gobel. “The play is gro... more
Oct 29, 2014
An Unusually Compelling Children’s Musical
Based on Jeff Brumbaugh’s book, Alan J. Prewitt and Craig Bohmler’s children’s musical, The Quiltmaker’s Gift, is a remarkably concise and compelling story. As directed by Bo Johnson, the Marquette University staging is enjoyable and briskl... more
Jan 17, 2014
Marquette’s Deft Examination of ‘The Boys Next Door’
Marquette University admirably tackles a challenging comedy with its production of Tom Griffin’s The Boys Next Door. Set in Boston in the ’80s, it’s a comedy about men suffering from mental disabilities who live in a group home. They live o... more
Nov 15, 2013
Musical Satire at Marquette
The story is set in a dystopian world. A recent drought has caused water to become very, very scarce. Now the simple act of using a toilet has become a challenge. Now every toilet in town is a pay toilet. If this sounds at all more
Apr 18, 2013