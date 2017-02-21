RSS

Helfaer Theatre

inreviewmarquette.jpg.jpe

This month, Marquette University presents a staging of Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth that features big screens and sweepingly dynamic performances. more

Feb 21, 2017 4:31 PM Theater

Marquette University’s production of The Skin of Our Teeth has much to recommend it. There are some great performances in a contemporary staging one of the weirdest mainstream dramas of the 20th century.  There’s a clever production design includi.. more

Feb 19, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

paw_racinetheatreguild_bymichaelsteinbach-bachphotography.jpg.jpe

Marquette Theatre’s 42nd season kicks off the new year with Fancy Nancy the Musical at Helfaer Theatre, Paul Elliott’s award-winning comedy Exit Laughing is staged at the Racine Theatre Guild, and the history of the clarinet continues to un... more

Jan 10, 2017 4:28 PM Performing Arts Weekly

tworooms.jpg.jpe

Marquette Theatre presents Lee Blessing’s drama Two Rooms through Nov. 20 at the Helfaer Theatre. more

Nov 15, 2016 3:42 PM Theater

summit_1024_2.jpg.jpe

Members of the theater community from all over the worldwill gather together on Saturday, Nov. 12 to participate in the MilwaukeeTheater Summit at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theatre (525 N 13th St.)The event, which was co-planned by.. more

Nov 1, 2016 4:55 PM Around MKE

blithe.jpg.jpe

A play about ghostly mischief is filled with opportunity for theater magic, an opportunity which Marquette Theatre seizes in their production of Blithe Spirit. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:19 PM Theater

blithe-spirit-facebook.jpg.jpe

A writer decides to contract the services of a spirit medium in the interest of getting material for his next book. After the séance, the writer’s very assertive ex-wife begins to haunt him in ways that only an intimate relation can. It’s a .. more

Sep 29, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Public Theatre, Marquette Theatre and the Milwaukee branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) present a concert reading of Most Dangerous Women by Jan Maher and Nikki Nojima Louis, an inspiring socia... more

Apr 19, 2016 4:48 PM Theater

2073312.jpg.jpe

Most Dangerous Women

The big picture of recent history can be difficult to connect-up with. Jan Maher’s Most Dangerous Women looks to use musical theatre to allow audiences the opportunity to gain some insight into the Peace Movement through telling the storie.. more

Jan 27, 2016 3:59 PM Theater

ivy+bean.jpg.jpe

Ivy: quiet. intelligent.Bean: rebellious. rambunctious. Both girls are in the second grade. Both are characters suburban characters from the popular series of children’s books by Annie Barrows. The first book was published over ten years a.. more

Jan 16, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

12310470_1262609190432329_7908742080840851206_n.jpg.jpe

It’s a presentation from a directing class: a series of scenes from feature-length plays. This isn’t promotion for anything full length. These are scenes from larger works with cast and directors who have challenged themselves to put togethe.. more

Dec 9, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

loose-lips.jpg.jpe

"Can you use an electric mixer? If so, you can learn to operate a drill." This was copy advertising factory jobs to women during World War II. A few million women entered the workforce during the ’40s to support the war effort. Jacinda Duf.. more

Sep 8, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theaterreview_company.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Danny Alphonso

Marquette University students produce an engaging version of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company. more

Apr 14, 2015 5:40 PM Theater 1 Comments

curtains_extremities.jpg.jpe

I’ve seen two vivd productions of Extremities. Both of them were in intimate, little studio theater spaces. I vividly remember a moment in one of those shows. There was a man cowering in a fireplace in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. He was s.. more

Mar 24, 2015 1:55 PM Theater

theatrereview_theliar_1.jpg.jpe

Photo by Danny Alphonso

David Ives’ The Liar, Jamie Cheatham is directing, translated and adapted from Pierre Corneille’s 1643 French comedy of the same name, is filled with humorous moments and quick-witted banter bound to get a laugh out of everyone. more

Feb 17, 2015 11:25 AM Theater

Marquette and UPROOTED Theatres’ In the Red and Brown Water is a triumph. Powerfully realistic in its themes and characters yet abstract and spiritual in its style, it is unlike anything seen before on the university’s stage more

Nov 12, 2014 9:50 PM Theater

Marti Gobel will direct and design costumes for In the Red and Brown Water, an upcoming collaboration between Marquette University Theatre and UPROOTED Theatre. “Nothing like this has been seen in Milwaukee,” says Gobel. “The play is gro... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:49 PM Theater

Based on Jeff Brumbaugh’s book, Alan J. Prewitt and Craig Bohmler’s children’s musical, The Quiltmaker’s Gift, is a remarkably concise and compelling story. As directed by Bo Johnson, the Marquette University staging is enjoyable and briskl... more

Jan 17, 2014 2:59 AM Theater

Marquette University admirably tackles a challenging comedy with its production of Tom Griffin’s The Boys Next Door. Set in Boston in the ’80s, it’s a comedy about men suffering from mental disabilities who live in a group home. They live o... more

Nov 15, 2013 5:31 PM Theater

The story is set in a dystopian world. A recent drought has caused water to become very, very scarce. Now the simple act of using a toilet has become a challenge. Now every toilet in town is a pay toilet. If this sounds at all more

Apr 18, 2013 4:04 PM Theater

