Hell Or High Water
Good Films Were Hard to Find in 2016
Dec 29, 2016 4:49 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Come ‘Hell or High Water’
Directed by David Mackenzie, Hell or High Water works as a buddy picture and as a classic story of brothers opposite in temperament but tied by fraternal devotion. Most of all, it's a mechanized present-day western with faster steeds and de...
Aug 16, 2016 3:39 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Fighter
Boxing has long been a favorite topic for filmmakers looking for life's gritty backside or simply a thrilling outsider's tale of accomplishment. With The Fighter, director David O. Russell (Three Kings) and a quartet of screenwriters achiev...
Dec 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
